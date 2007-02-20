" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Eight-Pointed Star Quilt Border Pattern

The Eight-Pointed Star Quilt Border Pattern is a classic quilt border. The quilt border repeats the beautiful eight-point star throughout, creating a captivating visual design. Download the Eight-Pointed Star Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt border to 125%.

To make the Eight-Pointed Star Quilt Border Pattern:

Stitch contrast A to second contrast A; make 4. Stitch AA blocks together to make pinwheel. Stitch background A to contrast A's; make 8. Stitch contrast AA to second contrast AA, matching background A's; make 4. Stitch B to AAAA, and stitch B to other side. Make 2. Stitch pieces together to complete block. Make number of blocks needed for lengths. Set star squares on point, and sew D's to sides of stars to make strips. Sew C's at corners to fill in smaller spaces.

