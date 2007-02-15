Folk-Art Yuletide Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Welcome the holidays to your home with these folk-art wall hangings. Traditional country colors and piecing methods blend seamlessly with contemporary design and appliqué techniques. Download a photo and the patterns for the Folk-Art Yuletide Quilted Wall Hangings in this six-page PDF.
You'll Need:
Advertisement
Large Quilt
- 1/4 yard tan print for house background
- 1/8 yard each 4 assorted prints for houses
- 1/8 yard each or scraps 4 assorted prints for roofs
- Scraps 3 assorted prints for doors and chimney
- 9-inch squares each 3 tan prints for moose backgrounds
- 10-inch square tan print for snowman background
- 10-inch square tan print for mittens background
- 1/4 yard brown print for tree background
- 1/8 yard or scraps tan print for checkerboard
- 1/8 yard green print
- 1/8 yard or scraps yellow print
- 1/8 yard or scraps orange print
- 1/8 yard or scraps dark brown print
- 1/3 yard black and tan print
- 1/8 yard black print
- 3/8 yard medium blue print
- 1/3 yard dark blue print for binding
- 1 yard backing fabric
- 38 X 32-inch piece low-loft batting
- 1 yard fusible webbing
- 9 assorted buttons
- 5 small red buttons
- White and black threads
- Red fine-point permanent marker
- 1/8 yard white for snowman
- 1/8 yard each or scraps 3 assorted prints for windows
- 1/8 yard each or scraps 3 brown prints for moose
- 1/8 yard red plaid for mitten
- 1/8 yard light blue plaid for mitten
- Scraps: brown for stars; orange for snowman nose; assorted colors for snowman hat, patch, scarf, chimneys, mitten bands, and doors
Small Quilt
- 81/2 X 91/2-inch rectangle tan print for snowman background
- 81/2 X 71/2-inch rectangle tan print for mitten background
- 1/8 yard dark red print
- 16 scraps in various colors for scrappy border, 11/2 X 2 inches each
- 1/8 yard dark blue print
- 1/3 yard backing fabric
- 12 X 32-inch piece low-loft batting
- 1/4 yard fusible webbing
- 17 buttons in assorted sizes and colors
- Red fine-point permanent marker
- White and black threads
Appliqué Fabrics
- 1/8 yard white for snowman
- 1/8 yard red print for mitten
- 1/8 yard blue print for mitten
- Scraps: orange for snowman nose; assorted colors for scarf, hat, patch, mitten bands, and mitten stars
Note: These patterns use the techniques known as bias rectangle and template-free angle piecing. See How to Quilt for directions.
Once you've gathered the materials you need, learn how to make these festive quilted projects. We'll start with the large quilted wall hanging pattern on the next page.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Find a Christmas quilt you love on our Christmas Quilt Patterns page.
- Flip through our Quilt Patterns to find your next quilting project.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
Advertisement