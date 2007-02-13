" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Window Pane Quilt Pattern makes a stunning quilt.

The Window Pane Quilt Pattern makes a stunning 60 x 69 quilt reminiscent of a stained glass panel. The quilt repeats the Stained Glass Quilt Block. Download the two-page Window Pane Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Window Pane Quilt Pattern:

Make 42 blocks, and stitch them together in 7 rows of 6 blocks. Add sashing and stop sign border (see the Quilt Borders page). Finished size is about 60 x 69 inches.

To make the the Stained Glass Quilt Block:

The Stained Glass Quilt Block is from the Window Pane Quilt Pattern.

Cut:

A: Cut 4. B: Cut 12, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. D: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Stained Glass Quilt Block works beautifully with contrasting colors.

Stitch:

To make corner square, stitch a B to each side of A (add only 1 contrast B to each A). Make 4. Stitch C to contrast C; make 4. Stitch a corner square to each side of CC, matching fabrics. Make 2. Stitch CC to D, and stitch CC to other side of D. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The focal point of the Stained Glass Quilt Block is a striking symmetrical design.

Like this pattern? Check out the other Traditional Quilt Patterns.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.