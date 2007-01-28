" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Three quilt blocks in a row make up this wall hanging.

Featuring a "three-peat" of the Birdhouse Treasure quilt block, the Bird House quilted wall hanging pattern is an easy -- and fun! -- next quilting project. The finished wall hanging will measure about 39 X 13 inches. Download the two-page Bird House quilted wall hanging pattern as a PDF, and print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125% before you get started.

To make the Bird House quilted wall hanging pattern:

Make 3 blocks, and add block leaf border (see Borders page) around each block. Stitch blocks in a row. Add loops for hanging. Finished size is about 39 X 13 inches.

To make the Birdhouse Treasure quilt block:

Cut:

A-C: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. D: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bright print fabrics are a great fabric choice for this block.

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; make 2 (1 is reverse pattern). Stitch AB to reverse AB at narrow end. Stitch C to D, and stitch reverse C to other side of D. Stitch ABBA to top of CDC. Sew a large button to D for birdhouse hole, and sew on a decorative bird button, if desired.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. More subtle prints offers a completely different look.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.