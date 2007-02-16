" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Handwoven Beauty Quilt pattern uses the

Use our Handwoven Beauty Quilt pattern to make a family heirloom that will be treasured for generations. The quilt has a simple design overall -- basically a checkerboard pattern -- yet it makes use of our intricately wrought Handweave quilt block in alternating squares. The result is a country-style beauty with a sophisticated twist. To make the quilt, download the two-page Handwoven Beauty Quilt pattern as a PDF and print it out. Then enlarge the pattern at 125%.

To make the Handwoven Beauty Quilt:

Advertisement

Make 15 blocks and 15 squares with EFE borders. (Make sure all blocks are same size.) Stitch together as shown. Add double borders. Finished size is about 49x58 inches.

To make the Handweave quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Cut:

A: Cut 2, and cut 2 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 4. F: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Handweave quilt block alludes to country crafts and artisanship.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 2. Stitch AA to AA, matching unlike fabrics (4-patch). Stitch a B to each side of 4-patch. Stitch C to contrast C; make 4. Stitch a D to each end of CC; make 2. Stitch CC to side of 4-patch, then stitch CC to other side of 4-patch. Stitch rows together. Stitch E to F, then stitch E to other side of F. Make 2. Stitch an F to each side of large square. Stitch an EFE to top and bottom of square to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another version of the Handweave quilt block.

If you like the Handweave quilt block, check out the other quilt blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Traditional Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.