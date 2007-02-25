Chain Piecing for Efficiency Quilt Technique

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Chain Piecing Quilt Technique

To streamline the sewing of multiple quilt pieces, use chain piecing. Chain piecing is a quilt technique that allows you to sew a number of different quilt pieces in one continuous loop.

To chain piece, stitch a seam, and then without removing that unit from the sewing machine, insert the next unit to be stitched. Continue stitching from one unit to the next. Make as many units as practical in one long chain. Then snip the threads connecting the units and press each unit. During the course of a quilting project, this technique can save a substantial amount of time.

