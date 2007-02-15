" " The Palm Tree Quilt Block is from th Quilt Design ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Palm Tree Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This quilt block is all about fun, thanks to its charming tropical theme. Download the Palm Tree Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Palm Tree Quilt Block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 4. B: Cut 2, and cut 1 from background fabric. C: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. (Variation: Cut 2 C's from contrast fabric.) D: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. E: Cut 2. F: Cut 1. G: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The background fabric of the Palm Tree Quilt Block should be solid color.

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; stitch background B to other side of B. Stitch B to other side of background B, and stitch A to end. Stitch C to reverse C; make 2. Stitch A to CC, then stitch on D; make 2. Stitch E to F, then stitch E to other side of F. Stitch G to bottom of EFE. Stitch pieces together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You can play with pattern when making the Palm Tree Quilt Block.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Protect Your Palm Quilted Palm Tree Pot Holder. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other Traditional Treasures Quilt Blocks.

Advertisement

Not what you're lo­oking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.