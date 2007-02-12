The Dashing Dragons Quilt Pattern can breathe a little fire into anyone's quilting! The finished piece measures approximately 481/2 X 62 inches. Download the six-page Dashing Dragons Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.
You'll Need:
- 11/2 yards white broadcloth
- 1 yard bright green splotchy print
- 1 yard darker green scales print
- 1/4 yard red/orange fire print
- 11/2 yards dinosaur multicolor print
- 11/4 yards multicolor print
- 31/2 yards backing fabric
- 3 X 5-inches fusible webbing
- 2 yards quilt batting, 54 or 60 inches wide
