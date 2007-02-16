" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Garden of Eden quilt block is part of the

The Garden of Eden quilt block will add a touch of paradise to your quilting design. Divided into four sections by a cross cutting through its center, the quilt block makes a bold, pleasing statement. The quilt block pattern is part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Download the Garden of Eden quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

Quilt Blocks Image Gallery

To make the Garden of Eden quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4. B: Cut 16. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This version of the quilt block uses highly contrasting fabrics.

Stitch:

Stitch a B to each side of A (corner square). Make 4. Stitch corner square to C, then stitch another corner square to other side of C. Make 2. Stitch C to D, then stitch another C to other side of D. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another version of the Garden of Eden quilt block.

If you like the Garden of Eden quilt block, consider using it in the pretty Paradise Bed Quilt. Also check out the other quilt blocks from our Country Cupboard quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.