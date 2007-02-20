" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Triangles Quilt Border Pattern

The Triangles Quilt Border Pattern makes an elegant quilt border that incorporates a triangle pattern and a double border. Download the Triangles Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt border to 125%.

To make the Triangles Quilt Border Pattern:

Sew B to A, then sew B to other side of A. Stitch rectangles together to needed lengths. Sew C to corner. Cut inner and outer strips to needed lengths, and stitch to triangles strip.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Triangles Quilt Border Pattern looks great when made with fabrics in bold colors.

Use this border on your favorite quilt pattern from the Quilt Patterns page. Like this quilt border? Check out the other Quilt Border Patterns.

