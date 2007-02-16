" " quilt design ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Apple Pie quilt block is part of the

It looks good enough to eat, but you won't want to spoil the design of the Apple Pie quilt block by taking a bite. The quilt block is a simple one, portraying just a pie, but what a beauty it is with the hearts cut into the upper crust and the aroma wafting off of it. Part of the Country Cupboard quilt design, this quilt block is a country classic. Download the Apple Pie quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

Quilt Blocks Image Gallery

To make the Apple Pie quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 1 (piece includes area under appliqué). B: Cut 1 (piece includes area under appliqué). Hearts: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 3. Other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Apple Pie quilt block has a cute, simple design.

Stitch:

Stitch A to B. Fuse pieces to AB; fuse hearts to top of pie. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch. Embroider steam using backstitch and 2 strands of floss.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another version of the Apple Pie quilt block.

If you like this quilt block, consider using it in the pretty Cutie Pie Quilted Table Runner. Also check out the other quilt blocks from our Country Cupboard quilt design.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.