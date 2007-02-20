" " The Piano Keys Quilt Border Pattern ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Piano Keys Quilt Border Pattern makes a delightful quilt border that will surround your quilt with vibrant, playful contrast. Download the Piano Keys Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Piano Keys Quilt Border Pattern:

Corner square: Sew A to A, then stitch B to side of AA. Stitch on C, then D. Stitch on E, then F. Sides: Stitch F's together to needed lengths.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use contrasting fabrics when making the Piano Keys Quilt Border Pattern.

Use this border on your favorite quilt pattern from the Quilt Patterns page. Like this quilt border? Check out the other Quilt Border Patterns.

