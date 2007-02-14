Dolphins leap playfully across the Dolphin Dream Quilt as waves lap quietly at the edges. What baby wouldn't fall asleep covered by this dreamy quilt? The finished piece measures 41 X 53 inches. Download the three-page Dolphin Dream Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.



©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

This dreamy quilt is sure to make a splash in your baby's room.



You'll Need:

3/4 yard blue/green print

1/2 yard aqua

3/4 yard ivory

3/4 yard mauve

1/4 yard gray pindot or solid

5/8 yard dark aqua print

15/8 yards backing fabric

1 yard light fusible webbing

1 package light fusible strip webbing, 1/4 inch wide

1 package low-loft polyester batting, 45 X 60 inches

Thread: aqua, gray

