" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Flying Geese Quilt Border Pattern

The Flying Geese Quilt Border Pattern makes a striking geometric pattern for your quilt. Download the Flying Geese Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Flying Geese Quilt Border Pattern:

Stitch triangle to contrasting triangle. Sew blocks together to needed lengths, matching unlike fabrics. For center of each side, stitch a block of matching fabrics to create larger triangle.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A white background makes the foreground pop of the Flying Geese Quilt Border Pattern.

