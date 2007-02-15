It's time to cuddle up with a good book and a mug of hot cocoa! With the Stars & Stripes Forever Quilt Pattern, you can create the perfect nook for warming up on a cold winter's day. The finished piece measures approximately 45 X 60 inches. Download a photo and the patterns for the Stars & Stripes Forever Quilt in this three-page PDF.



©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Stars & Stripes Forever Quilt is a uniquely American way to stay warm.



You'll Need:



1 yard red print

11/4 yard tan print

1/8 yard each of 8-12 different plaids

1 yard blue print

1/2 yard solid red

2 yards backing fabric

50 X 65-inch piece cotton batting

3/4 yard fusible webbing

Yellow rayon machine embroidery thread

Off-white and dark red sewing machine thread

Once you've found all the materials listed, check out the next page for tips on making the charming lap quilt.

