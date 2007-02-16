Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern

It's time to get out the flags and celebrate the Fourth of July! This all-American design, made with traditional quilting techniques, will give your home just the right patriotic touch. Use it as a wall hanging, too! Download a photo and the patterns for the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner in this three-page PDF.

Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
The Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner lends a patriotic touch to any meal.

You'll Need:

  • 7/8 yard cream print
  • 1/2 yard white-on-white print
  • 1/3 yard blue print
  • 1/4 yard green print
  • 1/8 yard gold print for small star points
  • 1/8 yard or scraps (11/2-inch squares) gold print for small star centers
  • 2 X 12-inch strip brown print
  • 1/4 yard light red print
  • 1/2 yard dark red print
  • 1/4 yard dark blue print
  • 22 X 48-inch piece batting
  • 1/4 yard fusible webbing
  • White and red threads
  • 24 white buttons of various sizes

Note: For this quilt you will use the template-free angle piecing technique. See How to Quilt for directions.

Find out how to put all these materials together to create the quilted table runner in the following pages. We'll start with how to make the flag featured on the table runner.

Contents
  1. How to Make Flag
  2. How to Make Stars
  3. How to Make Hearts
  4. How to Finish Quilt

How to Make Flag

Our fair flag is just one of the many decorative elements to this patriotic table runner. To get a closer look at the quilt and its patterns, download this three-page PDF of the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner.

To make the flag:

  1. First, assemble flag. From cream print, cut one 11/2 X 44-inch strip and one 81/2 X 44-inch strip. From 11/2 X 44-inch strip, cut two 11/2-inch squares, one 11/2 X 2-inch rectangle, three 11/2 X 21/2-inch rectangles, two 11/2 X 31/2-inch rectangles, one 11/2 X 41/2-inch rectangle, one 11/2 X 5-inch strip, one 11/2 X 51/2-inch strip, and one 11/2 X 6-inch strip. From 81/2 X 44-inch strip, cut one 81/2-inch square, one 61/4-inch square, one 11/2 X 7-inch strip, and one 31/2 X 141/2-inch strip. From white-on-white print, cut two 11/2 X 22-inch strips. From one of the strips, cut one 11/2-inch square, one 11/2 X 2-inch rectangle, one 11/2 X 21/2-inch rectangle, and two 11/2 X 4-inch strips. From dark red print, cut two 11/2 X 22-inch strips. From one of the strips, cut one 11/2-inch square, two 11/2 X 2-inch rectangles, one 11/2 X 21/2-inch rectangle, one 11/2 X 3-inch rectangle, and one 11/2 X 5-inch strip. From dark blue print, cut one 21/2 X 22-inch strip. From this strip, cut one 21/2 X 41/2-inch strip, one 11/2 X 3-inch rectangle, and one 11/2 X 31/2-inch rectangle.

  2. With right sides together, sew dark red and white 11/2 X 22-inch strips together lengthwise. Press to dark. Turn and cut into four 3-inch units. Sew units together with colors alternating to create a checkerboard effect.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 2

  3. Lay out rows as shown in diagram below. Stitch together blue and cream horizontal rows on each side of dark red and white unit. Then stitch together vertical columns on each side of dark red and white unit. Stitch columns to sides of flag block. Stitch together remaining rows horizontally, then stitch all rows together vertically. Block should measure 121/2 X 91/2 inches.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 3

  4. Cut 81/2-inch cream square in half diagonally. With right sides together and corners extending 1/4 inch beyond flag block on each end, add one 81/2-inch triangle to top of flag. Press to cream.

  5. Cut 11/2 inch off straight side (not bias) of remaining 81/2-inch triangle. With right sides together and corners extending 1/4 inch beyond flag block on each end, stitch to left side of flag. Press away from flag.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Steps 4 and 5

  6. Measure 12 inches down from top of flag block, and draw a horizontal line across bottom corner of flag block. Cut along line, cutting off a triangle. Stitch 1/8-inch seam across bottom to prevent bias from stretching.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 6

  7. Cut 61/4-inch cream square in half diagonally. With right sides together and corners extending 1/4 inch beyond flag unit on each end, add 61/4-inch triangle to bottom left side of flag. Press away from flag.

  8. From remaining 61/4-inch triangle, cut 11/2 inches off straight side (not bias). With right sides together and extending 1/4 inch beyond corner of flag unit on each end, stitch to bottom right side of flag. Press away from flag.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 7 and 8

  9. Trim flag block to measure 141/2 X 12 inches. Take care not to stretch edges. Add 31/2 X 141/2-inch cream strip to flag bottom.

  10. Cut 2 X 12-inch strip fusible webbing and iron to wrong side of brown print. Draw 1 X 12-inch rectangle on paper side of fusible webbing. Cut out and fuse to flag block. See finished quilt illustration below. Finished flag unit should measure 141/2 X 15 inches.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern

Learn how to make the three small stars and one large star on the next page.

How to Make Stars

What would an Americana quilt be without stars? To get a closer look at the quilt and its patterns, download this three-page PDF of the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner.

To make the stars:

  1. Assemble 3 small stars. From cream, cut one 13/4 X 44-inch strip. From this strip, cut twelve 13/4-inch squares and twenty-four 1-inch squares. From star point fabric, cut one 13/4 X 44-inch strip. From this strip, cut twenty-four 13/4 X 1-inch rectangles. From star center fabric, cut three 11/2-inch squares.

  2. Using template-free angle piecing technique, with right sides together, stitch twelve 1-inch cream squares to twelve 13/4 X 1-inch star point pieces with angles going 1 direction. Stitch remaining 12 with angles going in the opposite direction. Press each set of 12 in opposite directions. Stitch star points together. Make 12 units.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 2

  3. Assemble 3 stars as shown in diagram. Each star should measure 4 square inches. Stitch star blocks together in a row.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 3

  4. Assemble large star. From cream, cut one 47/8 X 22-inch strip and one 2 X 44-inch strip. From 47/8 X 22-inch strip, cut one 47/8-inch square and four 4-inch squares. From 2 X 44-inch strip, cut two 2 X 141/2-inch strips. Cut one 47/8 square each from dark red, light red, and blue. From white, cut one 4-inch square.

  5. With right sides together, pair up 47/8-inch dark red square with cream square, and light red square with blue square. Draw an X on wrong side of red squares, and sew 1/4 inch from lines as shown in diagram. Cut apart on the drawn lines and press toward red. Join dark red/cream triangles to light red/blue triangles to form squares. Make 4. Units should measure 4 inches; trim if needed. Assemble large star block.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 5

  6. Stitch the small stars to right side of large star block and add 2 X 141/2-inch cream strips to top and bottom. Block should measure 141/2 X 14 inches.

Next up: hearts in a row. Learn how to piece them together in the next section.

How to Make Hearts

The hearts on the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern really add a charming element to the piece. To get a closer look at the quilt and its patterns, download this three-page PDF of the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner.

To make the hearts:

  1. Assemble hearts. From cream, cut one 27/8 X 44-inch strip, one 11/2 X 44-inch strip, and one 1 X 44-inch strip. From 27/8-inch strip, cut nine 27/8-inch squares. From 11/2-inch strip, cut six 11/2 X 41/2-inch strips. From 1 X 44-inch strip, cut thirty-six 1-inch squares. From green, cut one 21/2 X 44-inch strip and one 27/8 X 44-inch strip. From 21/2-inch strip, cut seventeen 21/2-inch squares. From 27/8-inch strip, cut nine 27/8-inch squares and one 21/2-inch square. From light red, cut one 4 X 44-inch strip. From this strip, cut nine 4-inch squares.

  2. With right sides together, using template-free angle piecing technique, stitch 1-inch cream squares to top corners of all 21/2-inch green squares. Stitch 2 of these squares together side by side to form top of heart. Make 9.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 2

  3. Draw a diagonal line on wrong side of 27/8-inch cream squares. With right sides together, pair 27/8-inch cream squares with 27/8-inch green squares. Stitch squares together 1/4 inch on each side of line and cut on line. Open and press half to green and half to cream. Stitch 2 green/cream squares with opposing seams together with green in center. Make 9. Join the top and bottom heart units together. Hearts should measure 41/2 square inches.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Step 3

  4. Stitch together 3 rows of 3 hearts each, with 11/2 X 41/2-inch cream strips between hearts. Each row should measure 141/2 X 41/2 inches.

  5. Cut nine 4-inch squares fusible webbing and iron to wrong side of light red. Download and cut out heart pattern. Trace 1 heart pattern on paper side of fusible webbing in each square. Cut out hearts, remove paper backing, center on green hearts, and fuse. Blanket stitch around red heart centers.

Now it's time to put it all together. Learn how to finish the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner on the next page.

How to Finish Quilt

Now that the hearts, bars, and stars are in place, let's put this patriotic piece together. To get a closer look at the quilt and its patterns, download this three-page PDF of the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner.

How to finish the quilt:

  1. Assemble quilt and borders. Stitch together quilt sections as shown in finished quilt illustration.

    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner
    ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
    Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern

  2. From blue print, cut three 11/2 X 44-inch strips. From these strips, cut two 11/2 X 16-inch strips and two 11/2 X 401/2-inch strips. From dark red print, cut three 3 X 44-inch strips. From these strips, cut two 3 X 21-inch strips and two 3 X 42-inch strips.

  3. Stitch 11/2 X 401/2-inch blue strips to sides of quilt. Stitch 11/2 X 16-inch strips to top and bottom. Stitch 3 X 42-inch red strips to sides of quilt. Stitch 3 X 21-inch strips to top and bottom.

  4. Layer quilt front, batting, and back; baste. With white thread, machine quilt in ditches around borders. For a handmade look, hand quilt in ditches around shapes. With hand quilting, create shapes in red border and background and criss-cross pattern in flagpole. With red thread, hand quilt stars and other shapes in background and large star center. You may also use red thread to outline shapes quilted in border where they protrude into background. To save time, you may also quilt entirely by machine.

  5. Cut four 21/2 X 44-inch strips from dark blue print. See How to Quilt to stitch binding to quilt.

