Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner Pattern

It's time to get out the flags and celebrate the Fourth of July! This all-American design, made with traditional quilting techniques, will give your home just the right patriotic touch. Use it as a wall hanging, too! Download a photo and the patterns for the Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner in this three-page PDF.



The Americana Summer Quilted Table Runner lends a patriotic touch to any meal.



You'll Need:



7/8 yard cream print

1/2 yard white-on-white print

1/3 yard blue print

1/4 yard green print

1/8 yard gold print for small star points

1/8 yard or scraps (11/2-inch squares) gold print for small star centers

2 X 12-inch strip brown print

1/4 yard light red print

1/2 yard dark red print

1/4 yard dark blue print

22 X 48-inch piece batting

1/4 yard fusible webbing

White and red threads

24 white buttons of various sizes

Note: For this quilt you will use the template-free angle piecing technique. See How to Quilt for directions.

Find out how to put all these materials together to create the quilted table runner in the following pages. We'll start with how to make the flag featured on the table runner.

