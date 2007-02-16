The Protect Your Palm Quilted Palm Tree Pattern makes a charming pot holder that is not only a bright addition to your kitchen but useful, too. The quilt pattern features the The Palm Tree Quilt Block. Download the two-page Protect Your Palm Quilted Pot Holder Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge to quilt block to 125%.
To make the Protect Your Palm Quilted Palm Tree Pattern:
Make 1 block, and pad it well. Add border and loop for hanging. Finished size is about 12 inches square.
To make the Palm Tree Quilt Block:
Cut:
A: Cut 4. B: Cut 2, and cut 1 from background fabric. C: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. (Variation: Cut 2 C's from contrast fabric.) D: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. E: Cut 2. F: Cut 1. G: Cut 1.
Stitch:
Stitch A to B; stitch background B to other side of B. Stitch B to other side of background B, and stitch A to end. Stitch C to reverse C; make 2. Stitch A to CC, then stitch on D; make 2. Stitch E to F, then stitch E to other side of F. Stitch G to bottom of EFE. Stitch pieces together to complete block.
ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:
Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.
