Evening Glamour Quilted Purse Pattern

It only takes some colorful ribbons and a few hours to make the Evening Glamour Quilted Purse. You could also choose delicate pastels and lace to make a trousseau keepsake bag for the bride-to-be.





©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Evening Glamour Quilted Purse gives you a touch of elegance

without having to work too hard.



You'll Need:



2/3 yard each 4 or 5 textured ribbons in several widths, colors, and patterns, about 7 yards total

1 yard ribbon, 11/2 inch wide, matching other ribbon colors

7 X 18-inch piece fusible tricot interfacing

7 X 18-inch piece soft woven or tricot fabric for lining

11/3 yard rattail cording

Transparent monofilament thread

Gold rayon embroidery thread

Upholstery thread

Grid board

Press cloth

Safety pin or bodkin

Once you've found everything you need, learn how to put all the materials together to make the quilted purse on the next page.

