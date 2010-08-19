10 Short and Sweet Quotes to Use for a Wedding Toast

" " Larenz Tate (as Shawn Cook) makes a toast in the TV show 'Game of Silence.' Annette Brown/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Modern weddings require an extraordinary amount of work -- and it's not just the bride and her mother making all the plans. Members of the wedding party are expected to propose a toast, and a simple "To your health!" won't do.

On a day when your closest friends or family members are getting married, you want to offer eloquence, wit and maybe just a touch of sage advice as you toast the happy couple. But not everyone has a way with words. Add in a healthy fear of public speaking, and it's easy to see why so many people struggle to compose a meaningful toast.

While most toasts are directed at the bride and groom, the newlyweds may toast the bridesmaids and groomsmen, as well as their parents. This means that everyone from the best man to the bride herself may be struggling to put together the perfect wedding-day toast.

Rather than trying to write an entirely original toast, why not build your speech around a quote from a noted figure? A timeless quote keeps guests engaged and staves off boredom, and you'll only need to add a few heartfelt words of your own to create the perfect toast. Use one of our 10 favorite quotes to find the inspiration you need to toast your family and friends in style.