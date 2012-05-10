5 Tips for Choosing Makeup Colors for Your Wedding

When applying your makeup on your wedding day, consider going for a natural look.
Stephen Chiang/Workbook Stock/Getty Images

Your dress, accessories, flowers and hair are all things that come to mind when you think about your wedding day. However, your makeup is something you should consider almost more than anything else. You'll be the center of attention and want your guests to admire your natural beauty and the seemingly effortless look you've created. Plus, your wedding photographs should showcase your stunning complexion in the best possible light. But how do you know what brands, tones and products will look best? Whether you're doing your makeup yourself or are hiring a professional, there are some things you should know about painting your face for your big soiree.

Contents
  1. Work With Your Skin Tone
  2. Consider Your Dress
  3. Think About Your Wedding Locale
  4. Don't Forgo Your Personal Style
  5. Match the Seasons

5: Work With Your Skin Tone

If you have fair skin, go with lighter shades of makeup such as pastels, peaches and nudes. You can even try darker browns that have undertones of yellow, which will blend beautifully with a paler complexion. If you have medium, more olive-colored skin, you can pretty much wear anything! The sky's the limit. Your complexion can handle the palest pinks and the darkest reds. If you have dark skin, you can really make your features pop with bright berry colors, particularly with vibrant red lipstick and punchy blush. Look for foundations or powders with bronze and gold undertones to bring out your natural glow.

4: Consider Your Dress

You want your makeup and dress to work together to create a unified look.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Depending on the style of your dress, you'll want to try either an edgy or soft and delicate look. If your approach is modern and sexy, you can get away with a more trendy, new-age appearance by experimenting with colorful eye shadow and daring lipstick. Try crimson on your lips and attract attention to your eyes by adding playful eyeliner accented by deep sapphire eye shadow. If your dress is more romantic and playful, try light colors such as pinks and peaches on your lips and neutral tones like brown and nude on your eyes. Play up your natural features with golden bronzer, or lightly dust some shimmery powder all over to finish your complexion.

3: Think About Your Wedding Locale

The location and setting of your big day should have a lot of influence on the color palette you choose for your makeup. Beach nuptials call for an entirely different style than a formal wedding in a ballroom. If you're having a casual affair like a beach wedding or a backyard soiree, go with a subtler look with more natural colors. Try nudes and peaches for an effortless, sun-kissed complexion. For a formal wedding, pick more dramatic colors such as dark, smoky eyes and plum lipstick.

2: Don't Forgo Your Personal Style

How you wear your makeup all comes down to personal taste and style.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Your personal style should have more to do with your makeup choices than anything else. It's your wedding day, and you want to dress things up more than usual, and that's OK -- you should! However, you still want to look like yourself. Avoid any drastic changes to your appearance and you'll be safe. In fact, don't be afraid to play up your favorite, signature makeup selections. If you're known for wearing daring red lipstick, what better day to flaunt your favorite shade than on your wedding day? The key is to look and feel your best, but to also look and feel like yourself.

1: Match the Seasons

Choosing your makeup colors for the season is a smart thing to do. If you're getting married in the spring or summer, choose pastels such as tangerine, soft pink or even a touch of shimmery gold. If you're getting married in the fall or winter, go with deeper jewel tones like reds, bronzes or deep purples (taking what looks best with your skin tone into account, of course). Also, be sure to consider whether your wedding will be an indoor or outdoor affair. If you're having an outdoor wedding in the spring or summer, avoid caking on the makeup. The second you begin to perspire you'll have to deal with runny foundation or shiny skin. Keep things light and airy, and you won't even think about it!

