Lifestyle
Weddings
Family & Gifts

Wedding Family & Wedding Gifts

Whether you're a family member or one-half of the happy couple, these articles will help with everything from registry ideas to how the proud families can help celebrate.

Making Over Mom for Your Wedding Day

Making Over Mom for Your Wedding Day

Do women over 30 really want to be bridesmaids?

Do women over 30 really want to be bridesmaids?

How young is too young to be a bridesmaid?

How young is too young to be a bridesmaid?

10 Outrageous Gifts Brides Can't Believe They Received

10 Outrageous Gifts Brides Can't Believe They Received

10 Ridiculous Things Brides Can't Believe They Registered For

10 Ridiculous Things Brides Can't Believe They Registered For

10 Registry Dos and Don'ts

10 Registry Dos and Don'ts

10 Outrageous Gifts Brides Can't Believe They Received

FIND OUT MORE

Diva of Discretion: How to Be the Best Mother of the Groom

FIND OUT MORE

How young is too young to be a bridesmaid?

FIND OUT MORE

How to Deal with a Disappointing Maid of Honor

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

Making Over Mom for Your Wedding Day
Making Over Mom for Your Wedding Day

Every mother of the bride is naturally beautiful, but everyone can use a makeover every now and again. Your upcoming wedding is a prime opportunity for such a style overhaul!

By Alia Hoyt

Do women over 30 really want to be bridesmaids?
Do women over 30 really want to be bridesmaids?

Your friend asked you to be a bridesmaid, but you feel more like a bridesmatron. Should women of a certain age take a pass on this wedding custom?

By Jill Jaracz

How young is too young to be a bridesmaid?
How young is too young to be a bridesmaid?

As you decide who will participate in your wedding, you may wonder, "Is there an age requirement to be a bridesmaid?" The answer is kinda/sorta.

By Ellen Stockstill

Advertisement

5 Ways to Keep Mom from Wedding Meddling
5 Ways to Keep Mom from Wedding Meddling

Planning a wedding is an exciting but often very stressful time. A meddling mother can make things even worse. Here are five tips on how to deal with an interfering mom.

By Alison Cooper

Diva of Discretion: How to Be the Best Mother of the Groom
Diva of Discretion: How to Be the Best Mother of the Groom

Are brides programmed to dislike the MOG? Sometimes it seems that way. You've been pitted against each other in movies, and you've had a real face-off in the bridal salon. But it's not over for the two of you -- you're in this for life!

By Echo Surina

5 Tips for Getting Your Guy's Mom Involved With the Wedding
5 Tips for Getting Your Guy's Mom Involved With the Wedding

According to wedding lore, the mother of the groom just has to show up, wear beige and be silent. You can build a better relationship with your future mother-in-law by getting her involved with the wedding -- here's how!

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Outrageous Gifts Brides Can't Believe They Received
10 Outrageous Gifts Brides Can't Believe They Received

Every bride ends up with something she didn't register for. Maybe it's a bright red chip and dip set -- or sheets that fit a twin bed. Some brides luck out with extravagant-beyond-their-wildest-dreams gifts. Others get self-help books. You won't believe these presents!

By Natalie Kilgore

Advertisement

How to Cut the Apron Strings Before the Honeymoon
How to Cut the Apron Strings Before the Honeymoon

His devotion to Mama is just one clue you've found a good, sensitive man. Sometimes, though, the apron strings can be tied a little too tightly. You're the No. 1 woman in his life now, so here's how to break old habits -- gently.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Ridiculous Things Brides Can't Believe They Registered For
10 Ridiculous Things Brides Can't Believe They Registered For

Sometimes, with registry gun in hand, a bride becomes drunk with power, and shoots a margarita machine and a set of shrimp forks. What other gifts will she regret tagging with that gun?

By Debra Ronca

How -- and Why -- to Build Your Wedding Registry Online
How -- and Why -- to Build Your Wedding Registry Online

Registering for wedding gifts can be a time-consuming and tedious process. Wouldn't you rather do it in your comfiest pair of pajamas? Many modern brides opt to create their registries online, and a Web wish list might be just the thing for you.

By Chris Obenschain

10 Registry Dos and Don'ts
10 Registry Dos and Don'ts

Plenty of brides think wedding registries are stuffy and old-fashioned, but we just don't see them that way. After all, you need some items to set up your new home, and every bride deserves some pretty dishes. Before you register, read our top 10 tips for help rounding out your wish list.

By Natalie Kilgore

Advertisement

How to Deal with a Disappointing Maid of Honor
How to Deal with a Disappointing Maid of Honor

You asked her to be your maid of honor because she's your best friend -- but you also assumed she'd do a good job. When passive-aggressive e-mails and snide remarks about the shower aren't working, here's how to cope with a dud MOH.

By Alia Hoyt

Perks and Pitfalls of Choosing a Long-distance Maid of Honor
Perks and Pitfalls of Choosing a Long-distance Maid of Honor

You wouldn't dream of asking anyone else to be your maid of honor, but you (secretly) wish that she didn't live three time zones away. Can you work the bride/maid of honor relationship if your best girl is a phone call and a flight away?

By Chris Obenschain

Can you turn down the position of maid of honor?
Can you turn down the position of maid of honor?

It's a privilege to be someone's maid of honor, right? But what if you barely know the bride -- or don't really like her? What excuses will get you out of being the bride's right-hand woman, and when do you just have to accept the position?

By Chris Obenschain

How to Choose Your Maid of Honor
How to Choose Your Maid of Honor

She's the one taking your teary phone calls and straightening your train during the ceremony. And planning your bachelorette party and entertaining your grandma at showers. What Superwoman do you choose for the role of maid of honor?

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

Are guests expected to give engagement, shower and wedding gifts?
Are guests expected to give engagement, shower and wedding gifts?

Engagements, showers and weddings are joyous occasions -- but that joy can cost you big time if you aren't careful. Do guests have to give all of these gifts? Technically, yes, but you don't have to rush.

By Linda C. Brinson

A Groom's Ultimate Guide to Choosing Groomsmen
A Groom's Ultimate Guide to Choosing Groomsmen

Not just any guy will drop $150 on a tux and escort your fiancée's painfully awkward cousin down the aisle. You need a few good men to stand at your side as you exchange vows. Here's how to pick 'em.

By Jessica Willis

What are the mother of the bride's responsibilities?
What are the mother of the bride's responsibilities?

If you're a mother, one of the happiest days of your life is seeing your daughter get married. But to make the before, during and after perfect, it takes a lot of planning, and the mother of the bridge typically shoulders a wide range of responsibilities.

By Heather Kolich

5 Time-honored Traditions for the Bride and Her Mother
5 Time-honored Traditions for the Bride and Her Mother

Deciding to get married is the easy part. Planning the wedding is the hard part. Thank goodness for the help of your trusty mom. How will she be involved in the process?

By Meredith Bower

Advertisement

10 Gifts That Should Be On Your Wedding Registry
10 Gifts That Should Be On Your Wedding Registry

Your wedding registry is an expression of your needs and hopes for the future -- as far as presents go anyway. When it comes right down to it, though, the gifts you have in mind should be as practical as they are poetic.

By Sara Elliott

10 Gift Ideas for Your Maid of Honor
10 Gift Ideas for Your Maid of Honor

Your maid of honor does everything from helping address invitations to holding your bouquet while you exchange rings and vows. She's also spending some serious money to serve as your honor attendant, so acknowledge her accordingly.

By Bambi Turner

What are the maid of honor's duties?
What are the maid of honor's duties?

Weddings are hard work, and it falls to the maid of honor to help handle some important details. She's the go-to person for the bride when it comes to guidance, a fresh perspective and, well, some of the heavy lifting.

By Sara Elliott