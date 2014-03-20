Wedding Family & Wedding Gifts

Whether you're a family member or one-half of the happy couple, these articles will help with everything from registry ideas to how the proud families can help celebrate.
Topics to Explore:
Every mother of the bride is naturally beautiful, but everyone can use a makeover every now and again. Your upcoming wedding is a prime opportunity for such a style overhaul!
By Alia Hoyt
Your friend asked you to be a bridesmaid, but you feel more like a bridesmatron. Should women of a certain age take a pass on this wedding custom?
By Jill Jaracz
As you decide who will participate in your wedding, you may wonder, "Is there an age requirement to be a bridesmaid?" The answer is kinda/sorta.
Planning a wedding is an exciting but often very stressful time. A meddling mother can make things even worse. Here are five tips on how to deal with an interfering mom.
Are brides programmed to dislike the MOG? Sometimes it seems that way. You've been pitted against each other in movies, and you've had a real face-off in the bridal salon. But it's not over for the two of you -- you're in this for life!
By Echo Surina
According to wedding lore, the mother of the groom just has to show up, wear beige and be silent. You can build a better relationship with your future mother-in-law by getting her involved with the wedding -- here's how!
Every bride ends up with something she didn't register for. Maybe it's a bright red chip and dip set -- or sheets that fit a twin bed. Some brides luck out with extravagant-beyond-their-wildest-dreams gifts. Others get self-help books. You won't believe these presents!
His devotion to Mama is just one clue you've found a good, sensitive man. Sometimes, though, the apron strings can be tied a little too tightly. You're the No. 1 woman in his life now, so here's how to break old habits -- gently.
By Alia Hoyt
Sometimes, with registry gun in hand, a bride becomes drunk with power, and shoots a margarita machine and a set of shrimp forks. What other gifts will she regret tagging with that gun?
By Debra Ronca
Registering for wedding gifts can be a time-consuming and tedious process. Wouldn't you rather do it in your comfiest pair of pajamas? Many modern brides opt to create their registries online, and a Web wish list might be just the thing for you.
Plenty of brides think wedding registries are stuffy and old-fashioned, but we just don't see them that way. After all, you need some items to set up your new home, and every bride deserves some pretty dishes. Before you register, read our top 10 tips for help rounding out your wish list.
You asked her to be your maid of honor because she's your best friend -- but you also assumed she'd do a good job. When passive-aggressive e-mails and snide remarks about the shower aren't working, here's how to cope with a dud MOH.
By Alia Hoyt
You wouldn't dream of asking anyone else to be your maid of honor, but you (secretly) wish that she didn't live three time zones away. Can you work the bride/maid of honor relationship if your best girl is a phone call and a flight away?
It's a privilege to be someone's maid of honor, right? But what if you barely know the bride -- or don't really like her? What excuses will get you out of being the bride's right-hand woman, and when do you just have to accept the position?
She's the one taking your teary phone calls and straightening your train during the ceremony. And planning your bachelorette party and entertaining your grandma at showers. What Superwoman do you choose for the role of maid of honor?
By Alia Hoyt
Engagements, showers and weddings are joyous occasions -- but that joy can cost you big time if you aren't careful. Do guests have to give all of these gifts? Technically, yes, but you don't have to rush.
Not just any guy will drop $150 on a tux and escort your fiancée's painfully awkward cousin down the aisle. You need a few good men to stand at your side as you exchange vows. Here's how to pick 'em.
If you're a mother, one of the happiest days of your life is seeing your daughter get married. But to make the before, during and after perfect, it takes a lot of planning, and the mother of the bridge typically shoulders a wide range of responsibilities.
Deciding to get married is the easy part. Planning the wedding is the hard part. Thank goodness for the help of your trusty mom. How will she be involved in the process?
Your wedding registry is an expression of your needs and hopes for the future -- as far as presents go anyway. When it comes right down to it, though, the gifts you have in mind should be as practical as they are poetic.
By Sara Elliott
Your maid of honor does everything from helping address invitations to holding your bouquet while you exchange rings and vows. She's also spending some serious money to serve as your honor attendant, so acknowledge her accordingly.
By Bambi Turner
Weddings are hard work, and it falls to the maid of honor to help handle some important details. She's the go-to person for the bride when it comes to guidance, a fresh perspective and, well, some of the heavy lifting.
By Sara Elliott