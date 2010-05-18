10 Gift Ideas for Your Maid of Honor

Your maid of honor plays a big role in your wedding. Not only is she responsible for planning your bridal shower and bachelorette party, but she also makes sure things run smoothly during the ceremony and reception. By your wedding day, the close female friend or family member you've picked to serve as your maid of honor has spent plenty of time and money to make your big day a success. She's watched you try on countless dresses, visited caterers to find the perfect cake design and been by your side through all the wedding-related worries and planning.
To say thank you for all this work, treat your maid of honor to a special gift beyond the standard bridesmaids' favors. Remember though -- this can't just be any gift. Give her something timeless that she'll enjoy for many years, or something completely luxurious that she'd never buy for herself. Whatever your budget, you'll find the perfect way to show your appreciation with one of these 10 maid of honor gift ideas.
Advertisement