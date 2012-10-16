Makeup Guide for the Mature Bride

Brides come in all shapes, sizes, colors -- and, ages. While many women get married in their 20s and 30s, women aged 40 and up are walking down the aisle almost as regularly. The "mature brides," as they're often called, may not follow the usual wedding trends in both fashion and traditions. They do, however, still wish to look their best and have a fabulous day in the spotlight.
Mature brides may be quite sure about a gown, wedding theme and floral accents that best speak about their style. However, knowing how to get a truly flawless makeup look may need some additional tips. Mature skin needs extra prepping or special tricks to keep wedding day makeup looking absolutely beautiful. But, there are some specific problem areas on the face to be aware of.
First, let's take a look at the all-important eyes, which absolutely need to sparkle and shine on one of the biggest days of a woman's life.