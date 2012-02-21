How young is too young to be a bridesmaid?

" " Yes, the role of a bridesmaid principally consists of standing up for the bride on her big day, but some aspects of the job (specifically, your bachelorette party) may be a little too adult for younger ladies. Stephen Chiang/Workbook Stock/ Getty Images

Picking the right bridesmaids for your wedding can be tough. You want to have girlfriends who will support you on your big day and with whom you're thrilled to share the momentous occasion. However, you also want everyone to be comfortable and to have a good time. As you start to think about who you want standing with you when you say "I do," you might begin questioning the age of your prospective attendants. So, how old should your bridesmaids be?

There's not really one clear answer to this question. In some ways, it depends on how old you are. For example, 16 or 17 might seem a little young for a bridesmaid, but if the bride is 18, her best friends -- and, thus, bridesmaids -- will be close to her in age. But what does that mean for brides older than 18? Say you're getting married at 55. Can you only pick bridesmaids who are also in their 50s?

No, of course not. You can pick whomever you like, but you'll want to think about age appropriateness. What kinds of events do you expect your bridesmaids to attend? Do they need to be a certain age to do so? For example, if you're planning to have a bachelorette party at a bar, you'll want bridesmaids who are old enough to participate or at least enter the establishment. If you're going to have a lingerie shower, will you be comfortable opening sexy packages in front of your 13-year-old little sister? Probably not. You want to think, then, about how comfortable you are with this person participating in all of your wedding events and how comfortable she'll be with you and the other attendants.

If you're still concerned that one of your friends or family members is too young to serve in this role, there are other ways for her to be a part of your big day. Go to the next page to learn more.