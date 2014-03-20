You're engaged! Learn everything you need to know about rings, decoration, showers, parties and more in these articles.
These testosterone-filled parties date back to the time of the Spartans if you can believe it.
Planning a wedding shower is never easy, especially when you're a bridesmaid. You've already got a lot on your wedding plate, but don't worry, we'll help you plan the ultimate party without taking too much extra time away from your busy schedule.
Valentine's Day is a day of romance and sweet gestures, so what better day to propose? Here's how to tell a proposal is in the works for you this year.
By Sara Elliott
There's a reason that Danny and Sandy sang about summer lovin' -- it's a magical time of year! Make this a summer to remember by popping the question. We've got 10 proposal stories that are sweeter than ice cream.
Thanks to Facebook, you can change your relationship status and instantly notify the world that you're getting married. So why would you want to print an announcement in the newspaper?
You've been envisioning an elegant bridal updo, but that's assuming you have any hair left when the big day is finally here. Every bride needs to have a little fun and make the most of her engagement. Here are 10 ideas for blowing off some steam.
When it comes to engagement rings, there are infinite combinations to choose from. Looking at pictures of rings can give you ideas for the rock you'd like to buy. See pictures of diamond engagement rings.
Fishbowl margaritas and skanky lingerie: They're not for every bride. If she's more uptown than downtown or more tomboy than girly, the typical bachelorette party just won't do. Here are our 10 picks for a good time.
If the party guests range from the bride's little sister to the groom's great-grandmother, a good hostess knows she needs something to break the ice and get people mingling. In many party scenarios, games are the answer.
By Alia Hoyt
Ever wonder why it's customary to buy a hostess gift? It's because the hostess breaks her back -- and the bank -- to put on a fabulous shindig! But you don't have to spend much to throw a memorable engagement party.
No one wants a cookie-cutter engagement ring, so think outside the little blue box. Pick your stone, metal and inspiration, and you're halfway to a custom-designed ring. Here's what you need to know.
Engraving special sentiments inside wedding rings has become a popular and fun tradition for many couples. Not only can it be a special surprise for both parties on your wedding day, it's something that you'll cherish for years to come.
Just like with women and their wedding rings, what a man wears makes a statement. As men's styles become more fashion forward, there are many options on the market now than ever before.
Many couples want to have the kind of wedding their guests won't forget, but some run with the idea more than others. How have some couples taken "unforgettable" to another level in their wedding themes?
Your colors are one of the more important aspects of how you plan your whole wedding day. From dresses to flowers, from linens to place cards, the colors you choose will set the tone for the entire event.
By Jill Jaracz
Unlike friends-only bachelorette parties, bridal showers include mothers-in-law of all shapes and sizes. A gift of lingerie could send a guest into paroxysms. How do you plan a shower that's fun for everyone?
Colorful, helium- or air-filled balloons will add a little levity to any wedding ceremony or reception. Wrangled into fantastical shapes and architectural elements by the experts, balloon design is a trend worth researching.
Choosing a theme isn't exactly a piece of (wedding) cake, so we've put together a list of 10 creative motifs to inspire you, whether your aesthetic leans toward a trendy city ceremony or geeked-out vows on the deck of the Starship Enterprise.
Nothing says true love quite like a big, sparkly diamond. You need the perfect ring to represent your commitment -- and your personal sense of style. Grooms and brides-to-be, take note: These settings and stones are timeless!
By Alia Hoyt