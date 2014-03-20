Lifestyle
Weddings
You're Engaged

You're Engaged

You're engaged! Learn everything you need to know about rings, decoration, showers, parties and more in these articles.

Should You Expect a Proposal on Valentine's Day?

FIND OUT MORE

Balloon Design 101

FIND OUT MORE

10 Fresh Color Combinations for Summer Wedding Decor

FIND OUT MORE

How to Design Your Own Engagement Ring

FIND OUT MORE

Learn More

The Debaucherous History of Bachelor Parties
The Debaucherous History of Bachelor Parties

These testosterone-filled parties date back to the time of the Spartans if you can believe it.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The Bridesmaid's Guide to Planning a Wedding Shower
The Bridesmaid's Guide to Planning a Wedding Shower

Planning a wedding shower is never easy, especially when you're a bridesmaid. You've already got a lot on your wedding plate, but don't worry, we'll help you plan the ultimate party without taking too much extra time away from your busy schedule.

By Jessica Willis

Should You Expect a Proposal on Valentine's Day?
Should You Expect a Proposal on Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is a day of romance and sweet gestures, so what better day to propose? Here's how to tell a proposal is in the works for you this year.

By Sara Elliott

Advertisement

10 Summer Proposals That'll Make You Melt
10 Summer Proposals That'll Make You Melt

There's a reason that Danny and Sandy sang about summer lovin' -- it's a magical time of year! Make this a summer to remember by popping the question. We've got 10 proposal stories that are sweeter than ice cream.

By Natalie Kilgore

Wedding Announcements 101
Wedding Announcements 101

Thanks to Facebook, you can change your relationship status and instantly notify the world that you're getting married. So why would you want to print an announcement in the newspaper?

By Jessica Willis

10 Fun Things You Have to Do During Your Engagement
10 Fun Things You Have to Do During Your Engagement

You've been envisioning an elegant bridal updo, but that's assuming you have any hair left when the big day is finally here. Every bride needs to have a little fun and make the most of her engagement. Here are 10 ideas for blowing off some steam.

By Natalie Kilgore

Diamond Engagement Ring Pictures
Diamond Engagement Ring Pictures

When it comes to engagement rings, there are infinite combinations to choose from. Looking at pictures of rings can give you ideas for the rock you'd like to buy. See pictures of diamond engagement rings.

By Candace Keener

Advertisement

10 Original Themes for Your Bachelorette Party
10 Original Themes for Your Bachelorette Party

Fishbowl margaritas and skanky lingerie: They're not for every bride. If she's more uptown than downtown or more tomboy than girly, the typical bachelorette party just won't do. Here are our 10 picks for a good time.

By Bambi Turner & Gallagher Flinn

10 Fun Bridal Shower Games
10 Fun Bridal Shower Games

If the party guests range from the bride's little sister to the groom's great-grandmother, a good hostess knows she needs something to break the ice and get people mingling. In many party scenarios, games are the answer.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Throw an Engagement Party on a Budget
How to Throw an Engagement Party on a Budget

Ever wonder why it's customary to buy a hostess gift? It's because the hostess breaks her back -- and the bank -- to put on a fabulous shindig! But you don't have to spend much to throw a memorable engagement party.

By Chris Obenschain

How to Design Your Own Engagement Ring
How to Design Your Own Engagement Ring

No one wants a cookie-cutter engagement ring, so think outside the little blue box. Pick your stone, metal and inspiration, and you're halfway to a custom-designed ring. Here's what you need to know.

By Chris Obenschain

Advertisement

10 Sentiments to Engrave on Your Wedding Ring
10 Sentiments to Engrave on Your Wedding Ring

Engraving special sentiments inside wedding rings has become a popular and fun tradition for many couples. Not only can it be a special surprise for both parties on your wedding day, it's something that you'll cherish for years to come.

By Emilie Sennebogen & Jessica Willis

10 Popular Wedding Ring Styles for Men
10 Popular Wedding Ring Styles for Men

Just like with women and their wedding rings, what a man wears makes a statement. As men's styles become more fashion forward, there are many options on the market now than ever before.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Wackiest Wedding Themes
10 Wackiest Wedding Themes

Many couples want to have the kind of wedding their guests won't forget, but some run with the idea more than others. How have some couples taken "unforgettable" to another level in their wedding themes?

By Jennifer Sellers

10 Fresh Color Combinations for Summer Wedding Decor
10 Fresh Color Combinations for Summer Wedding Decor

Your colors are one of the more important aspects of how you plan your whole wedding day. From dresses to flowers, from linens to place cards, the colors you choose will set the tone for the entire event.

By Jill Jaracz

Advertisement

10 Classy Wedding Shower Ideas
10 Classy Wedding Shower Ideas

Unlike friends-only bachelorette parties, bridal showers include mothers-in-law of all shapes and sizes. A gift of lingerie could send a guest into paroxysms. How do you plan a shower that's fun for everyone?

By Gallagher Flinn

Balloon Design 101
Balloon Design 101

Colorful, helium- or air-filled balloons will add a little levity to any wedding ceremony or reception. Wrangled into fantastical shapes and architectural elements by the experts, balloon design is a trend worth researching.

By Chris Obenschain

10 Great Wedding Themes
10 Great Wedding Themes

Choosing a theme isn't exactly a piece of (wedding) cake, so we've put together a list of 10 creative motifs to inspire you, whether your aesthetic leans toward a trendy city ceremony or geeked-out vows on the deck of the Starship Enterprise.

By Chris Obenschain

10 Classic Engagement Ring Styles
10 Classic Engagement Ring Styles

Nothing says true love quite like a big, sparkly diamond. You need the perfect ring to represent your commitment -- and your personal sense of style. Grooms and brides-to-be, take note: These settings and stones are timeless!

By Alia Hoyt