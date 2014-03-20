Honeymoon Ideas
Some couples want to lounge at the beach, some want to climb mountains. Figure out the perfect way to celebrate your marriage in these articles.
There's something romantic about running off with your beloved and getting married. On the other hand, you might incur the wrath of family and friends for leaving them out of this joyous event. When is elopement right and when is it wrong?
Nearly a quarter of all American weddings take place at locations far away from where the couple lives. Couples may love them, but guests? Maybe not so much.
By Alia Hoyt
All-inclusive resorts let you pay one price for lodging, meals and other amenities. After a stressful wedding, wouldn't it be nice to leave the honeymoon details to someone else?
By Jill Becker
Bride veterans love dishing about their honeymoons. For every bride who got the perfect golden tan and learned to snorkel in crystal-clear Caribbean waters, there's a bride who has a horror story. These cautionary tales will make you laugh, cringe and take heed.
By Echo Surina
There's nothing sweeter than digging your toes in the sand and staring into your new hubby's eyes. But what about trading a tropical vacay for a cute cottage or spacious urban loft? Some couples are using the honeymoon fund for a down payment on a home.
The second major decision you'll make about your wedding (after choosing the date) is where to have it. If you're thinking about a Caribbean wedding or one in the Swiss Alps, consider whether you're cut out to be a destination bride.
On any other trip to the Bahamas, you'd be packing some shorts, a bikini and your favorite flip-flops. But when you're headed to an exotic destination to exchange vows, you've got to pack a bridal gown.
For the busy bride who hasn't had a moment or a cent to devote to her honeymoon, putting off the trip is one solution that's becoming more popular these days. French Polynesia will wait for you, but can you wait for it?
Dressing for a traditional wedding is pretty straightforward: suits and ties for men, cocktail-length dresses and skirts for women. But when the venue is a beach or 14th-century Italian church, what are the rules?
Your dream wedding may involve a trip to an exotic locale, but what complications lie in store? Smooth your path to an international wedding with these tips.