Honeymoon Ideas

Elopement: First Choice or Last Resort?
There's something romantic about running off with your beloved and getting married. On the other hand, you might incur the wrath of family and friends for leaving them out of this joyous event. When is elopement right and when is it wrong?

By Laurie L. Dove

Are Destination Weddings Presumptuous?
Nearly a quarter of all American weddings take place at locations far away from where the couple lives. Couples may love them, but guests? Maybe not so much.

By Alia Hoyt

Ultimate Guide to All-inclusive Honeymoons
All-inclusive resorts let you pay one price for lodging, meals and other amenities. After a stressful wedding, wouldn't it be nice to leave the honeymoon details to someone else?

By Jill Becker

10 Honeymoon Horror Stories You Have to Hear
Bride veterans love dishing about their honeymoons. For every bride who got the perfect golden tan and learned to snorkel in crystal-clear Caribbean waters, there's a bride who has a horror story. These cautionary tales will make you laugh, cringe and take heed.

By Echo Surina

House or Honeymoon? Why Some Couples Ditch the Getaway
There's nothing sweeter than digging your toes in the sand and staring into your new hubby's eyes. But what about trading a tropical vacay for a cute cottage or spacious urban loft? Some couples are using the honeymoon fund for a down payment on a home.

By Chris Obenschain

Is a destination wedding right for you?
The second major decision you'll make about your wedding (after choosing the date) is where to have it. If you're thinking about a Caribbean wedding or one in the Swiss Alps, consider whether you're cut out to be a destination bride.

By Jessica Willis

How to Choose a Bridal Gown for a Destination Wedding
On any other trip to the Bahamas, you'd be packing some shorts, a bikini and your favorite flip-flops. But when you're headed to an exotic destination to exchange vows, you've got to pack a bridal gown.

By Chris Obenschain

Why do some couples take a belated honeymoon?
For the busy bride who hasn't had a moment or a cent to devote to her honeymoon, putting off the trip is one solution that's becoming more popular these days. French Polynesia will wait for you, but can you wait for it?

By Candace Keener

What should guests wear to a destination wedding?
Dressing for a traditional wedding is pretty straightforward: suits and ties for men, cocktail-length dresses and skirts for women. But when the venue is a beach or 14th-century Italian church, what are the rules?

By Chris Obenschain

Getting Married Abroad
Your dream wedding may involve a trip to an exotic locale, but what complications lie in store? Smooth your path to an international wedding with these tips.

By Lisa R. Van Wagner