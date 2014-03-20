Some brides have traditional tastes, some prefer to go wild. Learn all about wedding style and formal wear in these articles.
Every bride wants to look stunning on their wedding day. Mature brides, women aged 40 and up, may need some extra attention when it comes to applying flawless yet age-appropriate makeup.
Shaving your eyebrows before the wedding sounds insane, but it may actually be safer than waxing or threading. Is this a good idea right before your vows?
Bridesmaids know they're there to help out the bride, but bridesmaids have a few things on their to-do lists as well. One of the most important is looking good on the big day. Here's a guide to get you on track.
Another unforeseen wedding expense? Find out why you really should have a hair trial Ã¢â‚¬â€œ and why this might not cost you anything extra.
One of the easiest ways to ensure picture-perfect hair on your wedding day is to wear a picture-perfect wig. But should you go with synthetic or human hair?
Need some height for your wedding day 'do? Consider hair extensions. They can add volume and length to your locks.
True or False? What's it going to be on your wedding day? We're talking about eyelashes, of course!
You've got the groom-to-be and the bridal magazines. The hot bod? Hmm...not so much. Learn how to get the best possible wedding body in 12 months or less.
By Alia Hoyt
The weeks leading up to a bride's big day are bustling with details, from seating arrangements to hairstyle run-throughs, and one other essential element: hot-wax hair removal.
Matching hair for bridesmaids? Back in the day, the answer to this question would have been "of course!" But times, they are a-changin.'
It was a good thing your updo stayed put all day, but now that you're facing a small army of bobby pins and hair products, you'll need a plan of attack.
Did you throw a temper tantrum in front of the wedding planner? Chill out, bridezilla! Put yourself in time-out at the day spa and pamper yourself back to the sweet, good-natured bride you really are.
Daytime brides sometimes have to play by a different set of wedding day rules. Check out this article to make sure all of your bridal beauty bases are covered.
Never underestimate the importance of the right hair and makeup. These beauty tips will ensure your bridal portrait is a smashing success.
Don't overpay for a wedding hairdo! Shop around, take a few notes, and you're sure to find a stylist with a price tag that's right for you.
Sure, you want to have a stylish wedding, but there's a difference between chic and dated looks. No bride wants wedding photos that her grandkids will mock in 50 years, but how can you tell which styles will still be fashionable decades from now?
Your wedding makeup is just as important as your flowers and gown -- after all, what good is the perfect dress if your face isn't glowing -- but it often doesn't get the thought or credit it deserves.
Don't take a chance on botching any at-home beauty treatments before the big day -- sometimes it's better to consult a professional, especially when it comes to your wedding!
The average bride shells out at least $200 for makeup and hairstyling. Instead of going for broke with your bridal beauty routine, try these wedding day hair and makeup tips that will leave you looking beautiful without breaking the bank.
By Bambi Turner
Wedding shoes are an important part of your big day -- even if no one sees them under your dress. We'll tell you how to find the perfect pair.
By Sara Elliott
Hurray -- you're getting married! But if you're having a country wedding, looking your best in the great outdoors may be a challenge. Use nature to inspire your country wedding details, color palette and beauty regimen.
On your wedding day, not only do you want the perfect dress, shoes and accessories but you want the perfect hairstyle, too! If you're having a summer wedding, you'll need some special tactics to keep your mane under control.
Rustic is big this year; so is local, green and nature-inspired. What are 10 of the biggest wedding trends to incorporate into your summer ceremony?
By Julia Layton
As the song says, "Here comes the bride, all dressed in white." But why? Sure, there's a tradition attached to it as with so many other wedding customs. Sometimes, however, traditions were made to be broken.
By Jeff Harder
Even if you're never a bride yourself, you can absolutely count on being a bridesmaid. These days, that role can be expensive. We'll try to prepare you and your purse.