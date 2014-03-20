Lifestyle
Weddings
Wedding Style

Some brides have traditional tastes, some prefer to go wild. Learn all about wedding style and formal wear in these articles.

How much does it cost to be a bridesmaid?

10 Things You Should Never, Ever Wear to a Wedding

A Well-groomed Groom

Makeup Guide for the Mature Bride

Beauty Boot Camp for Bridesmaids

Should you shave your eyebrows before your wedding?

5 Reasons You Don't Need a Wedding Crash Diet

How can I avoid post-wedding weight gain?

Can meal replacement shakes help me achieve my wedding weight-loss goal?

10 Summer Wedding Trends for Modern Brides

Why do brides wear white?

Photo Slideshow: Wedding Dress Trends

5 Dress Shopping Tips for Plus-size Brides

Makeup Guide for the Mature Bride
Every bride wants to look stunning on their wedding day. Mature brides, women aged 40 and up, may need some extra attention when it comes to applying flawless yet age-appropriate makeup.

By Stefani Newman

Should you shave your eyebrows before your wedding?
Shaving your eyebrows before the wedding sounds insane, but it may actually be safer than waxing or threading. Is this a good idea right before your vows?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Beauty Boot Camp for Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids know they're there to help out the bride, but bridesmaids have a few things on their to-do lists as well. One of the most important is looking good on the big day. Here's a guide to get you on track.

By Allison Wachtel

Should you really splurge on a wedding hair trial?
Another unforeseen wedding expense? Find out why you really should have a hair trial Ã¢â‚¬â€œ and why this might not cost you anything extra.

By Becky Striepe

A wig on your wedding day?
One of the easiest ways to ensure picture-perfect hair on your wedding day is to wear a picture-perfect wig. But should you go with synthetic or human hair?

By Denise Harrison

Hair Extensions to Elevate Your Bridal Look
Need some height for your wedding day 'do? Consider hair extensions. They can add volume and length to your locks.

By Denise Harrison

Fake vs. For Real: The Bridal Lash Debate
True or False? What's it going to be on your wedding day? We're talking about eyelashes, of course!

By Kim Williamson

Bridal Beauty Timeline: 12 Months to the Wedding Body You Want
You've got the groom-to-be and the bridal magazines. The hot bod? Hmm...not so much. Learn how to get the best possible wedding body in 12 months or less.

By Alia Hoyt

Wax WHAT Before My Wedding?!
The weeks leading up to a bride's big day are bustling with details, from seating arrangements to hairstyle run-throughs, and one other essential element: hot-wax hair removal.

By Laurie L. Dove

Do your bridesmaids need matching hairstyles?
Matching hair for bridesmaids? Back in the day, the answer to this question would have been "of course!" But times, they are a-changin.'

By Alison Cooper

A Bride's Guide to Taking Down Her Wedding Updo
It was a good thing your updo stayed put all day, but now that you're facing a small army of bobby pins and hair products, you'll need a plan of attack.

By Laurie L. Dove

Prewedding Pampering Ideas
Did you throw a temper tantrum in front of the wedding planner? Chill out, bridezilla! Put yourself in time-out at the day spa and pamper yourself back to the sweet, good-natured bride you really are.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Makeup No-nos for Daytime Brides
Daytime brides sometimes have to play by a different set of wedding day rules. Check out this article to make sure all of your bridal beauty bases are covered.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Beauty Tips for Your Best Bridal Portrait
Never underestimate the importance of the right hair and makeup. These beauty tips will ensure your bridal portrait is a smashing success.

By Natalie Kilgore

How much should your spend on your wedding hairstyle?
Don't overpay for a wedding hairdo! Shop around, take a few notes, and you're sure to find a stylist with a price tag that's right for you.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Beauty Trends That'll Date Your Wedding Photos
Sure, you want to have a stylish wedding, but there's a difference between chic and dated looks. No bride wants wedding photos that her grandkids will mock in 50 years, but how can you tell which styles will still be fashionable decades from now?

By Natalie Kilgore

5 Tips for Choosing Makeup Colors for Your Wedding
Your wedding makeup is just as important as your flowers and gown -- after all, what good is the perfect dress if your face isn't glowing -- but it often doesn't get the thought or credit it deserves.

By Jessica Willis

5 Wedding Beauty Treatments to Leave to the Pros
Don't take a chance on botching any at-home beauty treatments before the big day -- sometimes it's better to consult a professional, especially when it comes to your wedding!

By Natalie Kilgore

Bridal Beauty Budgeting 101
The average bride shells out at least $200 for makeup and hairstyling. Instead of going for broke with your bridal beauty routine, try these wedding day hair and makeup tips that will leave you looking beautiful without breaking the bank.

By Bambi Turner

How to Find the Perfect Wedding Shoes
Wedding shoes are an important part of your big day -- even if no one sees them under your dress. We'll tell you how to find the perfect pair.

By Sara Elliott

5 Country Wedding Beauty Ideas
Hurray -- you're getting married! But if you're having a country wedding, looking your best in the great outdoors may be a challenge. Use nature to inspire your country wedding details, color palette and beauty regimen.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Wedding Hairstyles that Beat Heat and Humidity
On your wedding day, not only do you want the perfect dress, shoes and accessories but you want the perfect hairstyle, too! If you're having a summer wedding, you'll need some special tactics to keep your mane under control.

By Jessica Willis

10 Summer Wedding Trends for Modern Brides
Rustic is big this year; so is local, green and nature-inspired. What are 10 of the biggest wedding trends to incorporate into your summer ceremony?

By Julia Layton

Why do brides wear white?
As the song says, "Here comes the bride, all dressed in white." But why? Sure, there's a tradition attached to it as with so many other wedding customs. Sometimes, however, traditions were made to be broken.

By Jeff Harder

How much does it cost to be a bridesmaid?
Even if you're never a bride yourself, you can absolutely count on being a bridesmaid. These days, that role can be expensive. We'll try to prepare you and your purse.

By Chris Obenschain