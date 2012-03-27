10 Wedding Hairstyles that Beat Heat and Humidity

There are ways to tame your mane, even on the hottest days.
Inti St. Clair/Digital Vision/Getty Images

Albert Einstein. "Bride of Frankenstein." Nick Nolte's mug shot. The 1980s. You don't want any of these words to be used to describe your hair on your wedding day. But if you're getting married in the spring or summer and you're not sporting a durable 'do, you could end up with some crazy, out-of-control hair.

Luckily, you don't have to allow heat and humidity to ruin your hair (or your wedding photos). You just have to choose the right coiffure! There are certain 'dos that are more heat- and moisture-resistant than others, so be sure you're informed before you visit your stylist. We're going to make sure you're looking your best on your big day, regardless if your locks are long and luscious or short and sassy.

Check out the next page to learn how a chic chignon can help you beat the heat on your big day.

Contents
  1. Chic Chignon
  2. Fabulous French Twist
  3. Breezy Beach Waves
  4. Sexy Side Ponytail
  5. Beautiful Braids
  6. Polished Ponytail
  7. Handsome Half-up
  8. Classy Curls
  9. Crazy Change-up
  10. Bold Bob

10: Chic Chignon

A high-placed chignon is a classic bridal hairdo option.
Heath Robbins/Taxi/Getty Images

A chignon is categorized as a bun or knot and is a classy hairstyle that'll look great with any wedding attire. At her wedding to Ellen DeGeneris in 2008, Portia De Rossi sported a chignon and looked fabulously chic. The options for this hairstyle are endless -- you can do it high up on your head or down low at the nape of your neck. To keep this 'do looking sleek in any kind of weather, spritz strands of hair before securing them with a bobby pin, and be sure to finish with a good spray all over. To add some extra hold, curl your hair with hot rollers or a curling iron before pulling it up.

9: Fabulous French Twist

The French twist is an elegant hairstyle that you can make as sleek or as messy as you wish. For a lustrous look, use a smoothing serum to tame unruly locks and finish with a strong hairspray that will keep it all in place. If you want a more edgy, casual twist, use a volumizing spray before you blow dry and curl your hair; then twist the style in place. Before applying hairspray to the finished product, you can use your hands to tousle it to your liking. Charlene Wittstock, the Princess of Monaco, sported this fabulous hairstyle at her 2011 wedding to Prince Albert II.

8: Breezy Beach Waves

Adding a few waves to your hair may help you beat the heat, even if you're saying &quot;I do&quot; at the beach.
Reggie Casagrande/The Image Bank/Getty Images

You might assume that wavy hair is a no-no in humid weather, but think again. In fact, the hairstyle is known for working well where it's hot and humid! For this 'do, the humidity in the air will actually enhance the texture of your hair. If you have naturally curly or wavy locks, you're in luck! All you need to do is slightly wet your mane, apply a small amount of mouse, let it air dry, and spray with hairspray to finish. If your hair is straight, wash it the night before and let it dry naturally. Use a curling iron to curl it vertically and then dishevel it to create a casual, wavy style. Khloe Kardashian rocked the beach waves at her wedding to Lamar Odom in 2009.

7: Sexy Side Ponytail

For ladies with long hair, side ponytails arguably look best when placed over one shoulder or the other.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

If you want a dramatic look, a side ponytail is for you. Many assume that this 'do is outdated and has gone the way of the dodo, but it's started to regain its former popularity and is considered a very modern hairstyle. Lauren Conrad, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and many other celebrities have sported the side ponytail with finesse on the red carpet. To achieve this look, gather your hair down low at the nape of your neck, keeping the top of your locks smooth and tame, then pull it to the side and secure it with a hair tie or bobby pins. You can leave the ponytail straight or curl it for added volume. Use hairspray to keep stray hairs from frizzing in the humidity, and if your locks are long enough to do so, let your ponytail drape over one of your shoulders.

6: Beautiful Braids

Braids are a beautiful, fuss-free choice for any bride.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Braids are all the rage right now and they're a great way to keep your hair from getting frizzy in the heat and humidity. You can use this diverse hairstyle in lots of different combinations to make your 'do stand out. Grab sections of hair and braid it across the top of your head to create a stylish headband. Get funky with a fishtail or French braid down your back. You can even braid sections of hair before pulling them back into a chignon or ponytail. Use a small amount of gel or styling spray to tame flyaways.

5: Polished Ponytail

There are few things that look as classy and smooth as a sleek ponytail. The best part? No fuss! Your hair is out of the way, and a ponytail is so easy to put together, you won't need to pay a stylist to do it for you. Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are a few celebrities who have mastered the sleek pony. To create this look, run some styling wax or shine serum through your hair before brushing and pulling it back with an elastic hair tie. Take a few strands and wrap them around the hair tie to hide it from sight, and secure it with a bobby pin to hold it in place. For a more casual look, secure the pony at the nape of your neck.

4: Handsome Half-up

If you aren't sure if you want to wear your hair up or down, compromise with a sexy half-up look. There are countless combinations of hairdos in this style -- you can wear it curly, straight, braided, twisted or even with a pouf in the back. Best of all, you can pull off these hairstyles no matter how long or short your hair is. The secret to keeping your half-up 'do looking great all night is using lots of product. Use a smoothing serum to keep away the frizz and finish with hairspray. Rebecca Romijn wore her hair in a stylish half-up finished with two white roses when she married Jerry O'Connell in 2007.

3: Classy Curls

Curls are always a great go-to for wedding hair. Not only are they classy and beautiful, they look great when paired with formal ware. The secret to beating the heat and keeping them looking great all night long? Product! Use a smoothing serum before you curl and be sure to add ample amounts of hairspray. You can make your curls as loose or as tight as you want by using varied widths of curling irons. The wider the iron, the looser your curls will be. If your hair is naturally curly, you may want to let it air dry and touch it up with an iron if needed. Kate Middleton wore loose curls at her wedding to Prince Charles and looked beautiful, classy and timeless.

2: Crazy Change-up

Pink dye won't do anything to help you beat the heat, but dramatically shorter locks will!
Peter Cade/The Image Bank/Getty Images

If you really want to make a statement on your wedding day, go crazy and do something different! Get your long hair chopped off, or get extensions to make your short hair long and luscious. How does this help you beat the heat? If you have frizzy and unmanageable hair, extensions will help weigh it down and keep it under control. If your hair is fine and thin, a shorter haircut will help make it look fuller and less greasy if you perspire a little bit. No matter what, a little smoothing serum or hair wax will go a long way in helping tame your locks, whatever length they may be!

1: Bold Bob

Most brides worry about having hair that's long enough, but why not go short on your wedding day? A bob is a great way avoid hair-related heat complications in the summer since it will keep your neck cool. You can go as short as a pixie or as long as a chin-length bob, but either way, you're sure to have a unique style that everyone will remember. To keep your hair from getting frizzy in the humid air, try some frizz serum that will smooth your strands and keep your locks looking shiny when you say "I Do." Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham and Halle Berry have all sported fashionable bob haircuts.

Lots More Information

