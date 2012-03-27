10 Wedding Hairstyles that Beat Heat and Humidity

" " There are ways to tame your mane, even on the hottest days. Inti St. Clair/Digital Vision/ Getty Images

Albert Einstein. "Bride of Frankenstein." Nick Nolte's mug shot. The 1980s. You don't want any of these words to be used to describe your hair on your wedding day. But if you're getting married in the spring or summer and you're not sporting a durable 'do, you could end up with some crazy, out-of-control hair.

Luckily, you don't have to allow heat and humidity to ruin your hair (or your wedding photos). You just have to choose the right coiffure! There are certain 'dos that are more heat- and moisture-resistant than others, so be sure you're informed before you visit your stylist. We're going to make sure you're looking your best on your big day, regardless if your locks are long and luscious or short and sassy.

Check out the next page to learn how a chic chignon can help you beat the heat on your big day.