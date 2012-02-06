Should You Expect a Proposal on Valentine's Day?

" " Expecting a ring? It could be coming on a very romantic holiday! Comstock/ Thinkstock

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and your special pal is looking distracted. Does that glazed expression mean there's a ring in your future, or is it just indigestion? You've thought about it, dreamed about it, planned for it and stressed over it. Will Valentine's Day be a long-awaited breakthrough or a bust? We have some hints about how you can tell if you should get a mani-pedi in preparation for the big moment, or just make sure there's plenty of room on the coffee table for another box of chocolates.

St. Valentine's Day is bursting with life changing potential -- if everything comes together the way it should. Is he seriously courting you with an eye toward that big bended knee moment, or is this another false start?

