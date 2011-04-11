10 Honeymoon Horror Stories You Have to Hear

Sara and James spent the first few days of their honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, sunbathing and sucking down frosty cocktails. They were ready for an adventure, and a sign in their hotel's lobby caught their attention. It read:
"Depart 8 a.m., return by 4 p.m. See Mayan ruins, cenotes and caves. Lunch provided: buffet of local delicacies!"
Perfect.
The couple's tour group left on time but didn't make it to the ruins until noon because they stopped at four other resorts to pick up more tourists along the way. After an hour on location, everyone packed up and drove to the cenotes for a swim and shower. By then, it was nearly 4 p.m., and Sara and James were ravenous. "Don't worry," they were assured, as the bus pulled up to a gas station in the middle of nowhere. "It's lunchtime!" The buffet they were promised consisted of spaghetti, soda and flan.
At this point, the exhausted honeymooners were ready to go back to the resort. But they were promised caves, and caves they would have! The group arrived at the caves at 5 p.m., an hour after they were meant to be back at the hotel.
After a two-hour tour, it was back on the bus, and they returned around 10 p.m. That night, Sara and James finally got around to trying out the giant soaking tub in their hotel room as they relaxed and laughed about their misadventures.
The Moral: Time is relative depending on where you are in the world, so try to pick up on cultural nuances when traveling. If you're taking an excursion, go prepared with snacks, water and a map.