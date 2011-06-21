Guys, if you've been thinking about proposing but can't seem to think of the right way to pop the question, you're not alone. Most men agonize over this, and we sympathize -- today's media is flooded with countless extravagant, creative tales that have set the bar incredibly high. And even though the story of how you proposed will be repeated for decades to come, try not to feel too much pressure. As long as she says yes, that's all that matters! A wedding proposal should be personal and meaningful, but you don't have to jump through hoops to make the moment special.

Luckily for you, the rain showers of spring have finally shifted to summer, a season full of romantic possibilities, whether you prefer to spend the warm months parasailing along the coast or hiking the Appalachian Trail. If you're searching for ideas or simply enjoy reading heartfelt, dreamy engagement stories, here are 10 summer proposals that'll make you melt!