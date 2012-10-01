Bridal Beauty Timeline: 12 Months to the Wedding Body You Want

During that first month, you're still pretty high on the actual engagement, but it pays to get going on your fitness plan right away. Since every single woman is different, take a long look in the mirror and figure out what you hope to achieve over the next year. Maybe you have rockin' arms, but a flabby midsection, or you desire to get back to your college weight. Or, you don't have one particular feature for improvement, but want to ratchet up your overall physical fitness by engaging in a new exercise regime.

Once you've got your goals in mind, write them down and figure out how to document your progress. For example, you could chart your weight on a weekly or monthly basis. Or forego the scale in favor of taking regular measurements of the waist, hips, thighs, arms, etc. If weight is your benchmark, bear in mind that sometimes the scale doesn't fluctuate all that much, thanks to the addition of lean muscle, hormones and the amount of water weight you're carrying.

Now, let's learn more about the types of exercise that pack the most punch.