A Bride's Guide to Taking Down Her Wedding Updo

Your Pinterest hair obsession has morphed into a part-time job. You can explain the difference between a French knot and a fishtail braid in 15 seconds flat. And you've convinced your stylist to do an updo run-through, five different times.

It may seem extreme to some (especially grooms), but for many brides-to-be, much ado about an updo makes perfect sense. After all, your fashionable coiffure must last all day -- through a slew of photographs, a maze of congratulatory hugs and, of course, a milestone walk down the aisle.

But, as any bride knows, even the most complex updos should look effortless -- and it takes a lot of work to look that way. For every hour you've invested in your updo, plan to spend at least that many minutes taking it down.

While it seems elementary that what goes up must come down, if you devolve your updo without rhyme or reason, you could pull out your hair, damage follicles and cause long-term breakage.

You'll want to pay special attention to the veil or any other hair accessories by removing them first. Cajole a veil gently out of your updo by removing the pins or clips securing it to your hair. Move the veil in a side-to-side motion to loosen its grip and free any hair that's still attached.

Now that you're sans accessories, it's time for the real work to begin. Getting your helmet hair back to its original condition requires strategy -- and we'll share a few of our best tips on the next page.