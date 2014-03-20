Fashion Trends & Looks
Fashion trends can change quickly. Explore current fashion trends and stay current with what is in style.
5 Back-to-school Fashion Tips for Middle Schoolers
5 Popular Styles of Back-to-school Shoes for Girls
Jeans are Everywhere! Top 10 Trends in Jeans
What Happens to Red Carpet Dresses After Celebrities Wear Them?
10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Justin Timberlake
10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Marilyn Monroe
How to Measure Your Inseam
Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?
Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up
Underwear You Can Wear 'for Weeks' Without Washing
The apparel industry is one of the most profound polluters in the world, but there are some companies trying to make up for it and create a sustainable fashion future. Here are 10 of the good guys.
By Jeremy Glass
It's had a bumpy history over the past 100 years, going in and out fashion. But some folks never tire of its warmth.
It's time to rethink everything you know about wearing wool. It's not just for warm clothes anymore. It's also ideal for swimwear.
From the itty-bitty bikini to that must-have Hermès Birkin bag, these fashion favorites have names that are as iconic as the people and places that inspired them.
Fashion's most controversial garment has undergone a most fortunate evolution.
By Alia Hoyt
Pantone has been influencing our color choices for decades — and its color of the year is just part of that philosophy.
As Alanis Morissette might have said, we've got one hand in our pocket — and the other is digging into our purse. Why does women's clothing often lack pockets that can hold anything?
Denim pants have gone from mining camps and ranches to the White House. How did they get so popular and why are sales shrinking now?
The brief-style swimsuit has never caught on in puritanical America like around the world. But as baggy shorts become more popular, is this body image, or just fashion?
By Chris Opfer
Which kind of makes you wonder: What's stopping someone from taking your cells, growing your flesh and doing anything they please with it?
By Robert Lamb
Gender-bending clothing seems like a challenge to gender norms. Gender-bending models seem like a challenge to gender. Ready to meet a few?
By Julia Layton
Sequined dresses really stand out. So what kind of shoes best complement them?
By Sara Elliott
Colored jeans can brighten up a fall, winter, spring or summer wardrobe. What are the dos and don'ts of donning hued jeans?
By Debra Ronca
It's hard to establish a unique style when you're wearing the same thing as the person next to you. How can you set yourself apart and become your own style icon?
By Debra Ronca
Fashion is typically cyclical, but these 10 classics have never gone out of style.
What's the look of the '00s? It's an interesting question, with an even more interesting answer: Turns out 21st-century fashion isn't as high-tech as we might have expected.
By Julia Layton
Tired of wearing the same thing day after day, but don't have the budget for a complete overhaul? No problem. We've got five easy solutions to change it up -- for the better.
By Sara Elliott
Sure, a string bikini is always au courante, but if you want to look chic beachside and still clear a breakwater or two, retro styling might be for you. So how do you wear fabulously old-fashioned maillots, two-pieces, and, yes, bikinis, from another era without looking outdated yourself?
By Julia Layton
It may seem like nothing more than a swath of stretchy fabric, but the swimsuit has a history -- one that traces the evolution of sex, gender roles and the rush to lose 10 pounds before summer. So how did we go from nothing to everything and back again?
By Julia Layton
And the award for best dress goes to ... See our 10 picks for the most smashing Oscar looks of all time. We've reached into the vaults of Oscar history to find vintage glamour, and we've profiled the hottest looks of the new millennium.
Whether they're baggy, tight, high-waisted or low-rise, your jeans are saying more about you than you probably realize. Let's look at some of the current trends and what they reveal about your personality.
We accuse our boyfriends of having no style when they pull on polo shirts and baggy pants. But these frat house staples have roots in men's fashion history. Thank your stars that he's not wearing knickers and leisure suits!
It's sexist but true: Most men have no fashion sense. But just because you want yours to look a little more sharply dressed doesn't mean you have to act like his mom. What are 10 ways to help your man out of a sartorial rut?
By Julia Layton
Just because something looks like contemporary art on the runway doesn't mean it'll look fantastic on you while you cruise the aisles at the grocery store. Which fall fashion trends should you pass up?
By Debra Ronca
If you're fashion challenged, you probably know it, and your significant other knows it, too. Just in case you haven't gotten the word about these 10 style no-nos, we're here to make sure you're in the loop.
By Sara Elliott