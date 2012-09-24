Colored Jean Trends and Faux Pas

" " Spice up your denim collection with a pair of colored jeans. Goodshoot/ Thinkstock

If you're looking for a way to incorporate more color into your wardrobe, colored jeans are a great way to do it. Jeans are versatile, can be mixed and matched into different looks, and dressed up or down. And now that you can buy them in almost any color, the possibilities are nearly endless.

You know a trend has hit cosmic status when celebrities start embracing it. And when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, appeared at an impromptu field hockey game in a pair of coral-colored jeans, sales went through the roof.

After a lifetime of regular blue denim washes, though, the thought of colored jeans can be daunting. Don't be intimidated. You won't look like a glow stick or a piece of candy. You just need to know the do's and the don'ts of the trend.

Do:

Wear jeans that flatter your body. Not all colored jeans are skinny jeans or jeggings. You can find them in a variety of cuts and styles. Search out what works for you.

Wear a neutral color on top, especially if the color of the jeans is particularly bright.

Colorblock with a complimentary bright top, if you are feeling brave and super-trendy.

Wear a print top, but make it low-key so it blends in with the jeans and doesn't fight against them.

Go ahead and wear colored jeans in the winter, but look for more muted colors instead of the bright and flashy colors you'd wear in the spring or summer.

Try pastel colored jeans as well. They're an emerging trend and add a sweet softness to your look.

Wear black, brown or nude-colored shoes with your colored jeans. You can go with flats, boots , or heels -- it all depends on how much you want to dress up your outfit.

Don't:

Wear outrageous prints with brightly colored jeans. Both looks will compete for attention.

Attempt to wear pastels if a light color wash doesn't flatter your body type.

Wear flashy accessories. Look for more neutral extras, and let your colored jeans make your fashion statement for you.

Dress in one color from head to toe. If you must, at least make the top and bottom different shades or tones so you don't look like one big blob of color.

Wear jeans that don't flatter your body type. The same rules apply to colored jeans as with regular jeans.

Wash colored jeans in hot water. In fact, turn them inside-out before washing in cold water to preserve the color.

Some popular colors for jeans are coral, different shades of blues, mustard, orange, purple and green. See if any of these work for you! Sometimes all you'll need to pair with your new jeans is a plain white tee.