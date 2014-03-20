Celebrity Fashion

Love celebrity fashion? We do too. Take a look at celebrity fashion style and great looks from big stars.

What Happens to Red Carpet Dresses After Celebrities Wear Them?
After the celebrity struts down the red carpet in her borrowed designer gown, must she return it? And what does the designer do with it?

By Dave Roos

10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Justin Timberlake
Before Justin Timberlake brought Sexy Back, he had some fashion misses. But now, he's all about smooth moves and swagger.

By Sara Elliott

10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Marilyn Monroe
Men loved her, and women wanted to be her — or at least look like her. Marilyn Monroe was sexy but classy and remains a fashion icon more than 60 years after her death. Check out the fashion cues we can take from this legendary beauty.

By Laurie L. Dove

Celebrity Fashion Disasters Pictures
There's not too much we enjoy more than a good old-fashioned celebrity fashion disaster. So, for your voyeuristic entertainment, we've rounded up a list of the top 10 most heinous celebrity disasters of all time.

By Alison Cooper