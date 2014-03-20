Celebrity Fashion
Love celebrity fashion? We do too. Take a look at celebrity fashion style and great looks from big stars.
5 Back-to-school Fashion Tips for Middle Schoolers
5 Popular Styles of Back-to-school Shoes for Girls
Jeans are Everywhere! Top 10 Trends in Jeans
How to Measure Your Inseam
Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?
Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up
The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That
Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback
Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!
Underwear You Can Wear 'for Weeks' Without Washing
Learn More
After the celebrity struts down the red carpet in her borrowed designer gown, must she return it? And what does the designer do with it?
By Dave Roos
Before Justin Timberlake brought Sexy Back, he had some fashion misses. But now, he's all about smooth moves and swagger.
By Sara Elliott
Men loved her, and women wanted to be her — or at least look like her. Marilyn Monroe was sexy but classy and remains a fashion icon more than 60 years after her death. Check out the fashion cues we can take from this legendary beauty.
Advertisement
There's not too much we enjoy more than a good old-fashioned celebrity fashion disaster. So, for your voyeuristic entertainment, we've rounded up a list of the top 10 most heinous celebrity disasters of all time.