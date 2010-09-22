5 Fall Trends to Avoid

Is the runway &quot;hairy metal&quot; look right for you? Learn more with celebrity fashion disaster pictures.
Is the runway "hairy metal" look right for you? Learn more with celebrity fashion disaster pictures.
John Parra/Getty Images

This fall's cool winds have blown in some lovely new style trends -- for example, the feminine "ladylike" look (pencil skirts, kitten heels, pearls) is a welcome addition to any gal's collection of clothing.

But not every trend this fall is a winner, ladies, and there are a few we think you should pass up. After all, just because an ensemble looks like contemporary art on the catwalk doesn't mean it'll look fantastic at the grocery store or on the sidelines at your daughter's soccer game.

Advertisement

Let's take a look at some of these questionable trends.

Contents
  1. Military-inspired
  2. Socks and Sandals
  3. Crop Top Sweaters
  4. Unnecessary Fur and Animal Prints
  5. Oversized Pants

5: Military-inspired

The challenge with this trend is to look stylish, not enlisted. So head-to-toe camo with combat boots is not advised. What we like about the camouflage micro-mini, for example, is its color palette -- olive greens and neutrals. So feel free to embrace those hues (and "just say no" to the micro-mini). The military's clean cuts are also desirable. Perhaps an aviator-inspired coat or bag will be just enough to suit your fancy.

Advertisement

4: Socks and Sandals

Socks with sandals are &quot;in&quot; for 2010.
Socks with sandals are "in" for 2010.
Anne Ackermann/Getty Images

Socks with sandals has long been a fashion faux pas, so it's a shock to see this "fashion don't" on runways and in fashion magazines. Practically speaking, it's an odd concept. After all, you wear sandals in warm weather to show off your pedicure and give your feet some air. Why would you negate those benefits by wearing socks? On the other hand, socks allow you to wear your favorite open-toed numbers in cold weather. It's your call, but you could always just slip your feet into a comfy pair of boots, instead.

 

Advertisement

3: Crop Top Sweaters

We noticed some bare midriffs on the runway this season, and here's what we think about this look:

  • One, it takes a wash-board stomach to pull it off.
  • Two, the midriff-baring items on the runway were sweaters. If it's cold enough to wear a sweater, why would you want your belly exposed?
  • And three, we found one sweater, cropped at the ribcage, that retailed for around $700. That's 700 bucks for an unfinished article of clothing!

Advertisement

2: Unnecessary Fur and Animal Prints

One animal print piece is perfect.
One animal print piece is perfect.
Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

Animal prints and fur are popular this season, and they're great looks … in moderation. Some designers are pushing this look as a head-to-toe affair, but you're better off wearing animal print and fur as accent pieces.

For example, purchase a leopard-print clutch or a fur-trimmed sweater. Just don't wear them at the same time!

Advertisement

 

1: Oversized Pants

Maybe it's a revolt against last year's unforgiving skinny jeans, but oversized pants (a la MC Hammer in his "U Can't Touch This" video) are back in style. These pants are risky, and here's why: Unless you wear a fitted top, you're likely to look sloppy and much larger than you actually are. In fact, these genie-style pants can resemble a droopy diaper.

For more tips and information about fashion and style, take a look at the links on the next page.

Advertisement

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • "10 Crazy Trends To Avoid This Spring." Shine. Mar. 24, 2010. (Sept. 12, 2010) http://shine.yahoo.com/channel/beauty/10-crazy-trends-to-avoid-this-spring-including-a-topless-one-piece-bathing-suit-1229337/
  • Barberich, Christine. "Say No To These 5 Fall Trends." Refinery 29. July 15, 2010. (Sept. 12, 2010) http://www.refinery29.com/fall-2010-bad-fashion-trends-ugly.php
  • "Fall 2010 Trend Report: Oversized Pants." Daily Fashion & Style. 2010. (Sept. 12, 2010) http://dailyfashionandstyle.com/newfashiontrends/fall_2010_trend_report_oversized_pants-654.html
  • Glassman, Andrew. "5 Trends to Avoid - And What to Wear Instead." O, The Oprah Magazine. Aug. 12, 2010. (Sept. 12, 2010)http://www.oprah.com/style/Fall-Fashion-2010-High-Fashion-Trends-to-Avoid/
  • Whitehill, Simcha. "6 Fall Fashion Trends to Avoid." The Frisky. Sept. 7, 2010. (Sept. 12, 2010)http://www.thefrisky.com/post/246-6-fall-fashion-trends-to-avoid/
Citation
Featured

Advertisement

Loading...