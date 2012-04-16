5 Tips for Creating a Unique Style

" " Are you a pumps-and-tights kind of gal? Or are sneakers and skinny jeans your thing? Steven Errico/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

If you've ever walked through a boutique and thought, "That looks like something So-and-so would wear," then it's likely your friend So-and-so has established a unique style for herself. Perhaps she did it by embracing a certain signature piece that looks great on her no matter what else she's wearing (e.g. she always wears a wide belt to accentuate her tiny waistline). Or perhaps she's created her own style by purchasing all her clothing at some out-of-the-way vintage shop nobody else has discovered yet.

There are many ways to build a wardrobe that'll make your style unique. Here are five tips to get you started.