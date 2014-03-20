Fashion for Your Body Type

Fashion for your body type can improve your look instantly. Learn how to choose fashion for your body type.

How to Measure Your Inseam
How to Measure Your Inseam

Nobody wants a tailor up in their crotch taking personal measurements. But why would you when you can learn how to measure your inseam instead?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?
Why Don't Bras Have Pockets?

Men's garments are made with deep, plentiful pockets, while women are forced to stash their keys in their bra. What's wrong with this picture?

By Jesslyn Shields

Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up
Why Some Shirts Always Ride Up

You buy the right size but your shirt still bunches up. What gives?

By Alia Hoyt

What's a Tall Fashionista to Do?
What's a Tall Fashionista to Do?

Finding clothes that fit when you're a tall woman is a hassle — but it's better than it used to be.

By Alia Hoyt

Clothing Industry's Narrow Focus Sidelines People With Disabilities
Clothing Industry's Narrow Focus Sidelines People With Disabilities

A new survey says many disabled people don't attend events because they can't find appropriate clothing. But some companies are working to change that.

By Alia Hoyt

What body type are you?
What body type are you?

If you don't know what your body type is, then chances are good that you're dressing all wrong for it. We can help you find your type and tell you how to accentuate it.

By Sara Elliott

5 Tips for Changing Your Style to Match Your Body
5 Tips for Changing Your Style to Match Your Body

Let's face it: Not many of us sport the same body we did 10 years ago, so why are we still wearing the same style? It's time to change it up and get real.

By Sara Elliott

Hard to Fit Challenge. Thinner Frames
Hard to Fit Challenge. Thinner Frames

Alana, a thinner-framed woman, needs to learn how to create some curves. Stacy and Clinton of What Not to Wear show her how.

Hard to Fit Challenge: Petite and Curvy
Hard to Fit Challenge: Petite and Curvy

Mai is petite and curvy. Stacy and Clinton of What Not to Wear show her how to dress to flatter her body type.

Tips for Working with Your Body Shape: Beyond Apples & Pears
Tips for Working with Your Body Shape: Beyond Apples & Pears

Most women aren't tall and slim with an hourglass figure -- they have rounder middles or broader hips. But those "apples" and "pears" get their own shape guides. How can you make the most of your figure if you're big on top, curvy allover or straight as a board?

By Julia Layton

Tips for Working With Your Body Shape
Tips for Working With Your Body Shape

Let's face it. Most of us aren't shaped like those skinny ladies who walk the world's runways. But that doesn't mean we can't look our best. How can you make your unique shape look spectacular?

By Patrick J. Kiger

What fashions work for women with curves?
What fashions work for women with curves?

The fashion world may value slender women, but in the real world, women's bodies run the gamut, from thin to curvy and beyond. How can women with curves find fashions that work well with their body types? As the song says, accentuate the positive.

By Linda C. Brinson

Bathing Suits for Every Body Type
Bathing Suits for Every Body Type

Unless you look like a supermodel, you probably don't enjoy slipping into a bathing suit. But don't worry. There's a suit out there that will accentuate your best features!

By Patrick J. Kiger