Fashion for Your Body Type
Fashion for your body type can improve your look instantly. Learn how to choose fashion for your body type.
5 Back-to-school Fashion Tips for Middle Schoolers
5 Popular Styles of Back-to-school Shoes for Girls
Jeans are Everywhere! Top 10 Trends in Jeans
What Happens to Red Carpet Dresses After Celebrities Wear Them?
10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Justin Timberlake
10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Marilyn Monroe
The Fashion Industry Is a Huge Polluter. These 10 Brands Want to Change That
Corduroy: The Vintage Fabric That Always Makes a Comeback
Wool Surf Trunks and Wet Suits? You Bet!
Underwear You Can Wear 'for Weeks' Without Washing
Learn More
Nobody wants a tailor up in their crotch taking personal measurements. But why would you when you can learn how to measure your inseam instead?
Men's garments are made with deep, plentiful pockets, while women are forced to stash their keys in their bra. What's wrong with this picture?
You buy the right size but your shirt still bunches up. What gives?
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Finding clothes that fit when you're a tall woman is a hassle — but it's better than it used to be.
By Alia Hoyt
A new survey says many disabled people don't attend events because they can't find appropriate clothing. But some companies are working to change that.
By Alia Hoyt
If you don't know what your body type is, then chances are good that you're dressing all wrong for it. We can help you find your type and tell you how to accentuate it.
By Sara Elliott
Let's face it: Not many of us sport the same body we did 10 years ago, so why are we still wearing the same style? It's time to change it up and get real.
By Sara Elliott
Advertisement
Alana, a thinner-framed woman, needs to learn how to create some curves. Stacy and Clinton of What Not to Wear show her how.
Mai is petite and curvy. Stacy and Clinton of What Not to Wear show her how to dress to flatter her body type.
Most women aren't tall and slim with an hourglass figure -- they have rounder middles or broader hips. But those "apples" and "pears" get their own shape guides. How can you make the most of your figure if you're big on top, curvy allover or straight as a board?
By Julia Layton
Let's face it. Most of us aren't shaped like those skinny ladies who walk the world's runways. But that doesn't mean we can't look our best. How can you make your unique shape look spectacular?
Advertisement
The fashion world may value slender women, but in the real world, women's bodies run the gamut, from thin to curvy and beyond. How can women with curves find fashions that work well with their body types? As the song says, accentuate the positive.
Unless you look like a supermodel, you probably don't enjoy slipping into a bathing suit. But don't worry. There's a suit out there that will accentuate your best features!