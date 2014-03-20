Back to School Fashion

Looking for the latest back-to-school trends? See our fashion tips and advice on getting stylish for school.

5 Back-to-school Fashion Tips for Middle Schoolers
Finding cool clothes for middle schoolers is all about thinking outside the box. Try these five tips for cultivating your unique style.

By Alison Cooper

5 Popular Styles of Back-to-school Shoes for Girls
Shoe shopping is fun and exciting for a lot of young girls, and there's no better time to do it than before going to back to school. See what's hot this year for girls.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Jeans are Everywhere! Top 10 Trends in Jeans
Think jeans are the only acceptable clothes made from denim? Think again. Jumpsuits, dresses, tunics, long skirts, suits, espadrilles, you name it -- it's all denim, all the time.

By Alison Cooper

What's new in school backpacks?
Backpacks come in a variety of shapes, color, sizes and styles. Some even roll! If your child is the market for a new one, check out what's in style for this school year.

By Sara Elliott