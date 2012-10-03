How to Coordinate a Sequin Dress and Shoes

" " Modern Family's Ariel Winter shows the right way to wear a sequined dress -- with metallic shoes. Dan MacMedan/WireImage/ Getty Images

Sequined dresses or gowns are in a league of their own. If silk whispers its elegant story, then sequins shout it to the rooftops. Sequined styles are a fierce choice and one usually reserved for special occasions when you want to look -- well, better than you ever have before. Since the gown has its own built-in razzle-dazzle, choosing the right accessories can get dicey. Should you stick with basic, simple pieces or build on that glittering shine? Maybe you should try to find a middle ground? And if you do, how would that work exactly? The last thing you want is to ruin your special look by choosing the wrong shoes.

Shoes are important in fashion today. (We should actually have put "important" in full caps, but it's considered rude.) They have unseated jewelry as the reigning king of stylish accessories. Look in the average woman's closet and you'll see 17 pairs of shoes looking back at you -- and sometimes there is lot more foot candy squirreled under the bed, crammed into the guestroom closet or hidden under piles of extra blankets to keep them safe from prying -- and judgmental – eyes.

Shoes are a big deal, and the right shoe choice can make or break your sequined outfit, be it a dress, gown, shirt, tunic or belt. Before you start stressing, understand that making the right selection isn't rocket science. The shoes you wear with sequins are often far enough away from the hem of the sequined piece that you won't have to worry much about creating a matchy-matchy look -- which can be hard when you're sporting spangles. That leaves plenty of room for creative interpretation.

On the next page, let's take a look at some powerful tips and tricks that will make matching (coordinating or contrasting) shoes with sequins a walk in the park.