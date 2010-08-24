10 of Fashion's Biggest Blunders

Fashion is cyclical. Trends come and go, many of them to be resurrected in 20 years and then forgotten again until the next go-round. Some fashions -- the little black dress, for example -- are timeless. Others -- like poodle skirts, maybe, and shirtwaist dresses -- looked cute back in the day, but they're definitely relics from the past.

And then there's the black-sheep category: stuff that never looked good in the first place.

Many of the 10 items on this list have mercifully died and gone to fashion heaven, never to be seen again, but some have insisted on lingering well past their expiration dates. If you actually wear any of these things -- or if you've stashed them in your closet, waiting for the moment they make a comeback -- please, do yourself a favor and get rid of them immediately. Come on, you know what we're talking about. Just have a look in your closet -- right, keep looking, go to the very back. And there it is.

Apparently even fashion maven Donna Karen couldn't resist the lure of hands-free convenience that our first list-maker boasts.