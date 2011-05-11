10 Fashion Lessons We Can Learn From Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe wasn't necessarily a great actress and certainly wasn't the only beautiful woman to garner Hollywood's attention. And her scandalous love affairs? Hardly worth mentioning by today's standards.

Still, there's something about Marilyn we just can't get over. She's become an archetype all her own, one often recreated by Vegas mega-blonde impersonators and party-goers on Halloween night. However, what we really should be doing is taking notes. Her fashion sensibilities are as applicable today as they ever were: Identify your signature style, adapt it to the social and business situations you encounter and, by all means, stick with it. Marilyn would be so proud.