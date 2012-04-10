10 Modern Takes on Old Fashion Classics

" " Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton looks great in her skinny jeans -- even on the ball field. Paul Warner/ Getty Images

Little black dresses and Levi's are two fashion classics that get modernized over and again. But what makes something a "classic" isn't simply a one-dimensional design, it's most often a piece that goes well with countless different styles. Wearing a LBD with a cute pair of tennis shoes, and topping jeans with sequins or faux fur are just two examples of modernizing these two classics.

Classics styles stand the test of time and find their way into the limelight over and again because they're so versatile and timeless. We've compiled a short list of these enduring fashion pieces that still stand on their own or stand strong against newer designs, fabrics and trends. You may have a few of these in your closet already, just waiting for rediscovery.