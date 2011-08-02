5 Back-to-school Fashion Tips for Middle Schoolers

" " Middle school is about the time kids begin to test boundaries through their clothing. Encourage your children to be creative but still age-appropriate. Creatas/ Thinkstock

In many ways, middle school can be a tough time, and a kid's fashion choices are no exception. In those sometimes awkward years between elementary and high school, kids' clothes might suddenly seem babyish, and outfits meant for teenagers can seem too grown up.

So, finding cool clothes for middle schoolers is all about thinking outside the box. It's not just about hitting the mall for a whole new wardrobe: Layering and accessorizing can make a few items of clothing go a long way. Shopping at vintage and consignment stores can save you lots of money, and smartphone fashion apps let you find new ways to wear clothes that are already in the closet.

Advertisement

On the next page, our first piece of advice might sound like an invitation for disaster, but it can work.