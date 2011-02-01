" " Marion Cotillard wears Gaultier to the Oscars in 2008. Dan MacMedan/WireImage/ Getty Images

The Oscars are one of the most anticipated awards shows of the year, but not because of the gold statuette alone.

Although the Oscars were created to recognize the most superior film work and performances, fashion rules the roost at the Academy Awards.

It's hard to tear your gaze away from the parade of glamour on the legendary red carpet. Versace, Oscar de la Renta and Givenchy are among the most well-loved fashion designers whose dresses have been worn by actresses to the esteemed event. In fact, many designers became world-famous because of a design they created for a blushing beauty at the Academy Awards.

Wondering which celebrities have donned the best Oscar dresses since the first ceremony in 1929? We've done the research for you! Here are our picks for the 10 best Oscar dresses ever.