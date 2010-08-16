How to Make Your Hair Look Thicker

Hair color offers a one-two punch in making your hair appear thicker. First of all, the chemicals in hair color temporarily puffs up each strand to nearly three times its usual size, automatically giving your hair a little lift. But the use of color itself can also give the illusion of thickness. If your hair is all one color, it tends to appear more flat and lifeless. Adding some visual contrast, in the form of highlights and lowlights, gives it more dimension. And if all else fails, you can always go old-school and try out a perm. The nostril-burning smell notwithstanding, a perm is a quick and easy way to add body without having to slave over hot rollers every morning. If you desire a lift, sans the curly-curls, a body wave will add some volume without making you look like Shirley Temple.

