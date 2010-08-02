How to Get the Haircut You Want

Sooner or later, it happens to everyone. Maybe your beloved hairstylist moved out of town. Maybe she quit doing hair and opened a tattoo parlor. Or maybe you're the one who decided it was time for a change. Whatever the case, you need to find a new hairstylist. If you've ever been burned by a bad haircut from an unfamiliar stylist -- and who hasn't? -- just the thought of switching could make you break out into a cold sweat.
But fear not: If you take control and learn how to communicate with your new stylist right off the bat, you could be in for a [pleasantly] transformative experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement