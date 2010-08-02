How to Get the Haircut You Want

So, your new hairstylist knows what you and your hair look like. That's a start, but it can be difficult to explain exactly what you want. Be as descriptive and specific as possible -- use your hands to show the stylist exactly how long you'd like your hair to be, or where on your face you want layers to fall.

The right lingo always helps, too. If you want defined layers, say "piecey" or "chunky." If glossy locks are your goal, ask for "straight and sleek." If you want to pump up the volume without curls, the word to use is "bend." And you can get the stylist to nix the frizz by asking for "polished curls."

