10 Centerpieces You Can Make Yourself

" " Dress up the center of your table with something you make yourself. Ligia Botero/Botanica/ Getty Images

If you've got style and creative flair, making something unique and attractive for your table dressing may be a fun way to spend an afternoon. An unlimited budget helps, too. For the rest of us, entertaining for special occasions, like weddings and other large gatherings, can inspire glassy-eyed misery when we have to come up with attractive ways to adorn not only ourselves and the food, but the other related stuff, too.

Actually, this isn't as bad as it sounds. Most of us have creative reserves we can tap when the occasion calls for it. All we need is a little inspiration and some time to explore the available options. If you want to dress up a table, making an eye-catching centerpiece is one of the best ways to do it. A table centerpiece is a little like the wall art in your home: It isn't essential for your comfort or for the efficient performance of your household tasks, but it helps create a pulled together look, while reflecting your personality and thoughts about the space.

Advertisement

Let's take a look at some simple but stylish ways you can fashion a centerpiece that will extend the theme of the occasion, generate some nostalgia or enhance the mood you're trying to create.