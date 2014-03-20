Parenting Tips

What Causes New Baby Smell?
Everyone knows newborn babies smell amazing, but are you inhaling exactly? And what does it do to your brain?

By Kathryn Whitbourne & Blythe Copeland

How Free-Range Parenting Works
What's so wrong with letting your kids walk home from school by themselves? Free-range parents hope to make their children happier and more resilient by allowing them to explore on their own. But not everyone agrees with this style of parenting.

By Dave Roos

Men Tend to Relax More, Do Less, When Not Caring for the Kids
A first-of-its-kind study out of The Ohio State University found that new dads don't necessarily pull their weight when it comes to child care and housework.

By Sarah Gleim

Could Too Much Screen Time Mean Obesity or Cancer?
You can add exposure to artificial light to the long list of factors that may affect your body mass index — and maybe even cause cancer.

By Robert Lamb

Are stay-at-home moms more depressed?
It's no surprise that a 2012 Gallup study found stay-at-home moms nothing like June Cleaver in "Leave it to Beaver." There were some eye-opening facts discovered about the mental state of full-time caregivers compared to their working counterparts.

By Jennifer Sellers

5 Relaxation Tips for Pregnant Moms
Relax your body and your mind during pregnancy with these simple methods.

By Blythe Copeland

Can Scented Pillow Inserts Help You Sleep Better?
If you've never tried scented pillow inserts, you may be missing out on a better night's sleep.

By Sarah Fernandez

How to Maximize Your Limited 'Me' Time
Make sure your 'me' time is stress-free, relaxing and productive.

By Sarah Fernandez

An Essential Chart for Feeling Better with Aromatherapy
Look to natural essences to help heal some of your most common problems.

By Sarah Fernandez

Treat Yourself with Scented Nail Polish
Make your manicure even more luxurious with scented nail polish.

By Sarah Fernandez

10 Great Hobbies for Busy Moms
Fun, productive, and satisfying hobbies that can be enjoyed in short bursts of time.

By Sarah Fernandez

Are Working Moms More Likely to Suffer from Depression?
Does missing all those little moments really bring a working mom down?

By Sarah Fernandez

What can moms do with a window of down time?
There is a lot you can get done in 15 minutes. Learn about what moms can do with some down time in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are the cons of being a new parent in midlife?
The cons of being a new parent later in life include having less energy for your kids, concerns about being alive to see your children grow up, and a growing schism between you and your children due to a difference in relevant values. Learn about the cons of being a new parent later in life in this article

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Who should be on an emergency contact list and why?
Every family should have an emergency contact list handy in case of a medical emergency. Learn who should be on an emergency contact list and why in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How can mom enjoy a bit of me time?
Relaxing doesn't have to be expensive or complicated. Learn how moms can enjoy a bit of me time from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How can a new mom get more sleep?
Your baby is just about the cutest thing in the world, but not at 3:00 am. Learn how a new mom can get more sleep from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Does Being a Stay at Home Mom Benefit Your Kids?
Although it can't be qualified by economists, children who have stay-at-home moms have certain advantages. Find out whether being a stay-at-home mom benefits your children from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Measure a Man for a Suit
Are you a man who needs a new suit but don't know how to measure yourself for the right size? Read this article to learn how to measure a man for a suit.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Measure Your Chest for Shirts
Many people order their custom-made shirts online, which requires you to know how to measure your chest accurately. This article will tell you how to measure your chest for shirts.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

10 Tips for Parenting Adult Children
Adulthood can sometimes be as challenging and confusing as adolescence -- for both the kids and parents -- so how do you steer your grown children in the right direction? Read our article to find out.

By Alison Cooper

5 Ways to Stay in Touch With Your Grown Children
You guided them through diapers and their teen years, but keeping up with your children now that they've left the nest is tough. How can you maintain touch with your grown kids?

By Bambi Turner

5 Tips for Dealing with an Adult Child Moving Home
Ah, the golden years. Retirement is here -- or looming in the not-so-distant future -- and you're loving the peace and quiet of an empty nest. Then, your adult son or daughter asks to move in. How can you make this as smooth a transition as possible?

By Chris Obenschain

Can you claim an adult child as a dependent?
Still buying your adult children's groceries, helping with their cell phone bills and car insurance and providing a roof over their heads? So when it comes to tax time, shouldn't you be able to claim them as a dependent?

By Beth Brindle

How to Guide Adult Children Without Being Controlling
Your little boy is all grown up now, but do you still find yourself telling him what to do, like you did when he was 3? Read on to learn how to guide your adult children without being controlling.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus