Get helpful parenting tips at HowStuffWorks.
U.S. Adoptees May Soon Gain Access to Their Original Birth Certificates
Why Adults Adopt Other Adults
How to Get Adoption Records
What to Do When You're Out of Baby Formula
60 Gender-neutral Baby Names You'll Love
This App Can Explain What Your Baby's Cries Mean
Why More Companies Are Offering Paternity Leave — and Men Feel Freer to Take It
10 Questions You Should Ask Your Employer About Maternity Leave
Don't Want to Go Back to Work After Maternity Leave? 10 Things to Think About
Meet the Lawnmower Parent
How to Talk to Your Teen About Sexting
Should Teens Work Part Time While in School?
Everyone knows newborn babies smell amazing, but are you inhaling exactly? And what does it do to your brain?
What's so wrong with letting your kids walk home from school by themselves? Free-range parents hope to make their children happier and more resilient by allowing them to explore on their own. But not everyone agrees with this style of parenting.
By Dave Roos
A first-of-its-kind study out of The Ohio State University found that new dads don't necessarily pull their weight when it comes to child care and housework.
By Sarah Gleim
You can add exposure to artificial light to the long list of factors that may affect your body mass index — and maybe even cause cancer.
By Robert Lamb
It's no surprise that a 2012 Gallup study found stay-at-home moms nothing like June Cleaver in "Leave it to Beaver." There were some eye-opening facts discovered about the mental state of full-time caregivers compared to their working counterparts.
Relax your body and your mind during pregnancy with these simple methods.
If you've never tried scented pillow inserts, you may be missing out on a better night's sleep.
Make sure your 'me' time is stress-free, relaxing and productive.
Look to natural essences to help heal some of your most common problems.
Make your manicure even more luxurious with scented nail polish.
Fun, productive, and satisfying hobbies that can be enjoyed in short bursts of time.
Does missing all those little moments really bring a working mom down?
There is a lot you can get done in 15 minutes. Learn about what moms can do with some down time in this article.
The cons of being a new parent later in life include having less energy for your kids, concerns about being alive to see your children grow up, and a growing schism between you and your children due to a difference in relevant values. Learn about the cons of being a new parent later in life in this article
Every family should have an emergency contact list handy in case of a medical emergency. Learn who should be on an emergency contact list and why in this article.
Relaxing doesn't have to be expensive or complicated. Learn how moms can enjoy a bit of me time from this article.
Your baby is just about the cutest thing in the world, but not at 3:00 am. Learn how a new mom can get more sleep from this article.
Although it can't be qualified by economists, children who have stay-at-home moms have certain advantages. Find out whether being a stay-at-home mom benefits your children from this article.
Are you a man who needs a new suit but don't know how to measure yourself for the right size? Read this article to learn how to measure a man for a suit.
Many people order their custom-made shirts online, which requires you to know how to measure your chest accurately. This article will tell you how to measure your chest for shirts.
Adulthood can sometimes be as challenging and confusing as adolescence -- for both the kids and parents -- so how do you steer your grown children in the right direction? Read our article to find out.
You guided them through diapers and their teen years, but keeping up with your children now that they've left the nest is tough. How can you maintain touch with your grown kids?
By Bambi Turner
Ah, the golden years. Retirement is here -- or looming in the not-so-distant future -- and you're loving the peace and quiet of an empty nest. Then, your adult son or daughter asks to move in. How can you make this as smooth a transition as possible?
Still buying your adult children's groceries, helping with their cell phone bills and car insurance and providing a roof over their heads? So when it comes to tax time, shouldn't you be able to claim them as a dependent?
By Beth Brindle
Your little boy is all grown up now, but do you still find yourself telling him what to do, like you did when he was 3? Read on to learn how to guide your adult children without being controlling.